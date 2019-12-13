Although their respective schools haven’t met on the football field since 1959, coaches Dan Mullen for Florida and Bronco Mendenhall for Virginia won’t be facing each other for the first time in the Orange Bowl.
Now, they’re both in an overseer role, but things were different back in the early 2000s, when they were adversaries in the “Holy War.”
That’s the annual battle between Brigham Young and Utah.
Mendenhall coached the secondary and was BYU’s defensive coordinator when the Cougars lost to Utah 3-0 in 2003 and 52-21 in 2004.
Mullen was the Utah quarterbacks coach in 2004 under then-Utes head coach Urban Meyer.
“If anybody knows that game, we’d probably need more than one person between us back in those days,” Mullen said in a press conference this week.
Mullen, who is from New Hampshire and played tight end at Ursinus College outside of Philadelphia, is in his second stint at Florida, where he was the Gators’ offensive coordinator under Meyer from 2005-08.
In 2009, he took over as the head coach at Mississippi State, where he remained for nine years before returning to Florida as head coach last season.
Mullen was the play caller under Meyer at Florida, even returning to call plays in the 2008 BCS Championship Game after accepting the Mississippi State job.
“I’m no longer the [defensive] play caller,” Mendenhall said. “I gave up that role a year ago. I think Dan has made his mark not only as a head coach but as a really skilled strategist. I remember that.”
Virginia (9-4) will be making its first appearance in the Orange Bowl, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Cavaliers dropped a 17-9 decision to Miami during the regular season.
UVa does have an Orange Bowl history, having demolished Miami 48-0 in 2007 in the last game played at the original Orange Bowl site, which was razed and later rebuilt as Marlins Park, home of Miami’s major-league baseball franchise.
The only previous meeting between the teams was in 1959, when host Florida routed the Cavaliers 55-10. That was game 11 of what became a 28-game UVa losing streak.
After arriving in Miami for a news conference this week, Mendenhall recruited for part of the day and laughed at the notice that Virginia would be classified as the home team for the Orange Bowl .
“This might be the most disproportionate home-team, visiting game ever,” said Mendenhall, whose counterpart, Mullen noted that orange and blue are the prevailing colors for both schools.
It made sense that Mendenhall would take time to recruit because the Cavaliers’ roster lists 16 players from Florida, with another one committed for next year.
“The exposure not only nationally but locally, for young people to see our program up close, is essential,” he said. “We look forward to capitalizing the best we can.
“There was an announcement made at the UVa-North Carolina basketball game at halftime. It was if we had won a national championship in basketball.”
