CHARLOTTESVILLE — You can tell from the look on Bronco Mendenhall's face that Virginia's football team hasn’t lost a game since October.

A three-game winning streak began Nov. 2 at North Carolina and was followed by the Cava' coach putting away his razor.

"It's a playoff beard," said Mendenhall of the fuzzy face he had on display Monday at a press conference leading up to Friday's noon game with Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium.

"I love baseball and so I framed the finish of our season four weeks ago as our playoffs. So, this is the fourth week. The beard stays as long as we're winning."

Virginia (8-3, 5-2) actually has a three-game winning streak that was punctuated by an open date Nov. 16.

Apparently, his wife voiced her opinion.

"I think Holly has mixed feelings," Mendenhall said, "but, it's just fun. There's no real significance other than one other thing to celebrate the successes of our team.

"It comes from a baseball perspective and I thought that was the right way to frame the finish of our year and, with the chance to get to the Coastal [Division] championship, each game important than the next.

"The players are taking it that way, so I'm paying the price with my attempt to grow a beard."

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

