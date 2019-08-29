CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nobody gasped Monday as Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall delivered his opening remarks in advance of the Cavaliers' opening game Saturday at Pittsburgh
Mendenhall announced that three seniors will serve as team captains — quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback Bryce Hall and linebacker Jordan Mack.
None of the selections was a surprise, although Mack has not been as vocal as some of his colleagues, at least around the media.
"Not many of the best captains crave the chance to speak to the media," Mendenhall said. "They do speak to their team but, many are kind of the water carriers and the shed sweepers.
"Behind the scenes [they're] doing what needs to be done, but then playing with this fierce intensity."
"I would say Jordan falls into that category."
Mack missed four games last season but was second on the team in tackles with 66.
"He is a presence," Mendenhall said. "He doesn't say much to anyone.
"When you're the strongest player on your team, when you're one of the fastest players [and] one of the hardest workers and you have the capability to make [that] number plays, he doesn't need to say much."
Mack's leadership ability was apparent when he was elected by teammates to split the rock at a ceremony that has marked the end of summer conditioning for the past two years.
"It meant a lot to me," he said, "but part of being a captain is just being yourself."
