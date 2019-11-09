CHARLOTTESVILLE — By the time Virginia had put away Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, it no longer mattered — if it ever did — that the Yellow Jackets were 16-point underdogs.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins ran for one touchdown, passed for another and had 364 yards in total offense as UVa held off the Yellow Jackets 33-28 at Scott Stadium.

Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) clinched a winning season and remained atop the Coastal Division standings as Georgia Tech fell to 2-7 and 1-5.

Virginia led by 12 points following a 3-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:57 left, but the Yellow Jackets countered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that made it 33-28 with 5:30 left.

The teams combined for 45 points in the first half, with the Cavaliers clinging to a 24-21 lead, neither team scored in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers had a second-and-7 at the Georgia Tech 15 to start the fourth quarter but couldn't pick up a first down and settled for a 33-yard Brian Delaney field goal that gave UVa a 27-21 lead with 13:32 remaining.

Georgia Tech, which had not won at Scott Stadium since 2013, took an early lead Saturday when James Graham connected with Ahmarean Brown for 59 yards and a touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage.

Virginia countered with a nine-play, 76-yard touchdown drive, but it wasn't long before the Yellow Jackets were back in UVa's face, taking a 14-7 lead that was the results of a 37-yard pass from Graham to former quarterback Tobias Oliver.

Perkins connected with Joe Reed on a 9-yard touchdown pass that made it 14-14 and Perkins later added a 3-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left in the half to give Virginia a 24-21 lead.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

