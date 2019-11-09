CHARLOTTESVILLE — By the time Virginia had put away Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, it no longer mattered — if it ever did — that the Yellow Jackets were 16-point underdogs.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins ran for one touchdown, passed for another and had 364 yards in total offense as UVa held off the Yellow Jackets 33-28 at Scott Stadium.
Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) clinched a winning season and remained atop the Coastal Division standings as Georgia Tech fell to 2-7 and 1-5.
Virginia led by 12 points following a 3-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:57 left, but the Yellow Jackets countered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that made it 33-28 with 5:30 left.
The teams combined for 45 points in the first half, with the Cavaliers clinging to a 24-21 lead, neither team scored in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers had a second-and-7 at the Georgia Tech 15 to start the fourth quarter but couldn't pick up a first down and settled for a 33-yard Brian Delaney field goal that gave UVa a 27-21 lead with 13:32 remaining.
Georgia Tech, which had not won at Scott Stadium since 2013, took an early lead Saturday when James Graham connected with Ahmarean Brown for 59 yards and a touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage.
Virginia countered with a nine-play, 76-yard touchdown drive, but it wasn't long before the Yellow Jackets were back in UVa's face, taking a 14-7 lead that was the results of a 37-yard pass from Graham to former quarterback Tobias Oliver.
Perkins connected with Joe Reed on a 9-yard touchdown pass that made it 14-14 and Perkins later added a 3-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left in the half to give Virginia a 24-21 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.