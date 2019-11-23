CHARLOTTESVILLE — Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and also scored one of Virginia's four rushing touchdowns as the Cavaliers overcame a slow start with 45 points in the last 35 minutes of action on the way to a 55-27 non-conference football win over Liberty on Saturday.

Perkins threw for 199 yards and had TD passes to Terrell Jana and Joe Reed. The Cavaliers (8-3) trailed 14-10 before scoring two touchdowns in the last 5 minutes of the second quarter.

Liberty (6-5) led 14-10 prior to that UVa run as a result of two TD passes by Stephen "Buckshot" Calvert. He finished 16 of 40 for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

