CHARLOTTESVILLE — Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and also scored one of Virginia's four rushing touchdowns as the Cavaliers overcame a slow start with 45 points in the last 35 minutes of action on the way to a 55-27 non-conference football win over Liberty on Saturday.
Perkins threw for 199 yards and had TD passes to Terrell Jana and Joe Reed. The Cavaliers (8-3) trailed 14-10 before scoring two touchdowns in the last 5 minutes of the second quarter.
Liberty (6-5) led 14-10 prior to that UVa run as a result of two TD passes by Stephen "Buckshot" Calvert. He finished 16 of 40 for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice.
