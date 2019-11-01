If it seems that Virginia’s football team has difficulty winning on the road, check out these numbers:
In its past 44 road games dating back to the 2011 season, UVa has gone 9-35. That breaks down to 4-19 under former head coach Mike London and 5-16 under successor Bronco Mendenhall.
“It’s who they are,” analyst and former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain remarked on the ACC Network this week.
It seemed that changes were in the air when the Cavaliers went on the road for the season opener this year and comfortably defeated Pittsburgh 30-14.
UVa was 4-0 going into a Sept. 28 game at Notre Dame, where the Cavaliers led at the half, 17-14, before falling 35-20. Six days later, they failed to score a touchdown and were 17-9 losers at Miami.
Following a dominating home performance against Duke — the Cavaliers walloped the Blue Devils 48-14 — it was on to Louisville, where the Cardinals prevailed 28-21 after trailing at the half.
Most teams play better at home, where Mendenhall is 13-3 over the past three seasons and 14-9 overall.
Mendenhall and UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae both addressed the matter this week at different times.
“Our deal is, we have to be better in the second half on the road,” Anae said. “At home, we’ve been a better second half team. Whenever that happens, you’ve got to focus on fundamentals and the No. 1 offensive fundamental is securing the football.
“You’ve got to prepare better on road games to have a better mindset and accomplish the task and not just participate in the task,” he said.
“It is harder to play on the road; we all acknowledge that,” Mendenhall said. “But we were leading in two of the three [losses]. Readiness to play, urgency to play, aggressive nature … that was all in place. So, rather than making something up, really, it’s coming down to missed possessions by giving the ball away.”
North Carolina is 2-2 at home, with its most impressive performance in a 21-20 loss to then-No. 1 Clemson on Spet. 28.
The Tar Heels slipped past Duke 20-17 last weekend and join the Cavaliers atop the ACC’s Coastal Division at 3-2.
Virginia (5-3, 3-2 ACC) and UNC (4-4, 3-2) are among a group of four Coastal Division teams with two conference losses, along with Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2) and Pittsburgh (5-3, 2-2).
The Cavaliers will finish the regular season with three home dates, including conference games with Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, an opponent that has a 15-game winning streak in the series.
Virginia had a seven-game losing streak against North Carolina before the Cavaliers outlasted a Larry Fedora-coached team 20-14 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2017.
UVa made it a two-game winning streak last year with a 31-21 victory over the Tar Heels, who subsequently replaced Fedora with Mack Brown, previously the UNC coach from 1988-97.
In its last meeting with Brown, Virginia lost to the Tar Heels 48-20 in 1997.
The Cavaliers will play the first half without the services of one of their most heralded players, senior linebacker Jordan Mack, who was assessed a targeting penalty in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 28-21 loss at Louisville.
He was suspended for the remainder of that game and for the first half of Saturday’s game.
Taking his place will be true freshman Nick Jackson, who has played in all eight UVa games but seldom in non-special teams situations. A classmate, Josh Ahern, has moved into the two-deep.
“What you’re going to see between Nick and Josh is the future is really bright,” UVa defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said at mid-week.
“They’re going to be really good players. Obviously, you don’t want to play a freshman unless you have to, and in this case, we have to. Those guys are really ready. They’re very smart, they’re physical players and instinctual. It will be fun to see how they play on Saturday.”
Mack has been practicing all week.
“It’s a hard deal, man,” Poppinga said Wednesday. “He’s accepted it, he’s taken it as is and has been working hard. He’s had a great week of practice.
“He’ll be ready to go. He should have a lot of energy. Hopefully, he gives us everything he would give us for the whole game.
“He’s got to lead with his shoulder. He’s got to keep his head out of it and off to the side. If he does that right, the [Louisville] game changes completely. We had the game under control and honestly, after that, the momentum shifted.”
