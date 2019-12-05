It seemed like just another day as Virginia’s football players walked off the practice field Tuesday after a morning workout.
Waiting to meet with them was a group of reporters who wanted their views on the upcoming ACC championship game, earned with a 39-30 victory over Virginia Tech three days earlier.
“With us inside the locker room, we did a pretty good job of putting that behind us,” said quarterback Bryce Perkins, who had 475 yards in total offense against the Hokies — 311 through the air and 164 on the ground.
It was the first 300-100 game by a UVa quarterback in program history.
Most of all for the Wahoos, it was the end to a 15-game losing streak against the Hokies.
“In the public, they’re still kind of living off that high,” said Perkins, referring to the UVa fans base. “We’re locked in now. We have another game, so we sort of put that [Virginia Tech] game aside.”
The team has a 24-hour rule in celebrating victories, “but we kind of [made it] a 48-hour rule,” said Perkins during the media availability Tuesday.
Since the Virginia Tech game was on a Friday, the Cavaliers weren’t pushed in their preparations for a meeting with Clemson eight days later.
Perkins heads into Saturday’s game with 3,636 yards in total offense, including 2,949 passing yards.
With two games remaining, counting a certain bowl game after the ACC title game, he already has broken the school record for total offense in a season (3,603) that he set last year.
He also is within sight of the record of 3,207 passing yards in a season that is held by Kurt Benkert.
Perkins currently ranks third on the Cavaliers’ career total offense list behind Shawn Moore and Matt Schaub, one of them a Heisman Trophy finalist and the other a 16-year National Football League veteran.
Moore and Schaub were three-year starters, as compared to Perkins who arrived at UVa from Arizona Western Junior College in 2018 with two years of remaining eligibility.
He was a second-team All-ACC selection behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence this year, moving up from honorable mention in 2018.
“I have seen [Perkins] a little bit,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on a Sunday teleconference. “We had one crossover game early where I got to see him against Florida State.
“First of all, he’s a great leader and you can just see that in him. He plays with incredible will to win and he has this belief to him. He’s the kind of guy who makes everyone around him better.
“He’s got the total respect of everyone and it’s kind of, as he goes, they go. He’s dangerous. We watched him [against Virginia Tech] on our bus going down to South Carolina and he’s just a difference maker.”
