CHARLOTTESVILLE — The weekend buzz that accompanied Monday’s oral commitment from offensive lineman Andrew Gentry was intensified by statements made Wednesday by Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Gentry, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman from Columbine High School in suburban Denver, is rated the No. 1 prospect in Colorado by Rivals.com, which ranks him the No. 9 offensive lineman in the country.
Gentry was among a list of 12 UVa recruits who signed on the first day of football’s early period, with a second signing period to commence Feb. 5.
“I would say to this point in the classes that we’ve signed at the University of Virginia, he is the most skilled and talented and prepared at this level player of any we have signed,” Mendenhall said.
“He is exceptional in every way — the most highly recruited player that I think I’ve ever recruited in terms of numbers of offers and elite offers and quality of offers.”
Gentry joins running back Wayne Taulapapa as the only LDS Church members to have signed with Virginia under Mendenhall, who previously coached at Brigham Young and belongs to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Certainly, our staff mattered to him,” Mendenhall said. “He has a connection with us that goes beyond football and so does his family. [Gentry’s recruiting went] right to the end and, ultimately, he was deciding between really powerful schools.”
Other schools to offer Gentry included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.
Gentry is listed in the 2020 Virginia recruiting class but may not play for the Cavaliers until 2022.
“His plan, as we speak today, is to serve [an LDS mission] first,” Mendenhall said. “That means he will graduate from high school, serve his mission and we’ll have him in two years, which is typical.”
Wednesday’s announcement included three players who will enroll Jan. 8 for the start of the spring semester: quarterback Ira Armstead from South Bend, Indiana, defensive back Donovan Johnson from Harvey, Louisiana, and tight end Joshua Rawlings of Pittsburgh.
“The main benefit, simply, is time spent in the program,” Mendenhall said. “Some [high] schools, especially some of the private schools, require young people to go all the way through. There are certainly advantages, I think, not only performance-wise but acclimation wise.”
The list of UVa signees did not include a single player from Virginia, not counting Elijah Gaines, a defensive back from New York City, who is a boarding student at Episcopal High School in Alexandria. Gaines had originally committed to Penn State but switched to the Cavaliers.
“Coach [Nick] Howell has built an amazing relationship with him,” Mendenhall said. “So, along the way, when [Gaines] decommitted from Penn State — and maybe even before — Coach Howell was the first one they called. We’re very excited not only about Elijah’s ability but who he is. He’s a perfect fit for us.”
The knock against Virginia’s recruiting for years has been its inability to keep in-state players at home, and there was no indication of a major change in that regard.
“It’s a product of a small class and it’s a product of defeats,” said Mendenhall, speaking of UVa’s 15 straight losses to Virginia Tech prior to the Cavaliers’ 39-30 victory in the regular-season finale this year.
“Once you’re the best team in the state on a given year, that’s demonstrated on the field and you’re playing in a New Year’s-Six game, there is a different — I would say perception — that’s formed through winning and excellence.”
Persuading the top players from Virginia to stay in state has been an issue for decades.
“Anyone that we offered in state that didn’t come … I would say that’s a defeat,” Mendenhall said. “If they don’t choose us, there is a reason. I can’t speak for what the reasons are, other than we’re going to continue to work on it.
“The number of times we’re not the first to offer an in-state player is very few. We’re usually first, most thorough and usually the deepest. Then, for whatever reason, they haven’t chosen us. However, I sense that trend is changing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.