CHARLOTTESVILLE — For the fledgling ACC Network hoping to entice viewers with replays of the 1995 and 2011 Virginia-Florida State football games, now there's a trilogy.
”Anyone that was in the stadium today witnessed an amazing football game," said Cavaliers' coach Bronco Mendenhall after 25th-ranked UVa had outlasted the Seminoles 31-24 at Scott Stadium on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers trailed on three separate occasions, the last after a 17-yard touchdown pass from James Blackman to Keyshawn Helton put Florida State on top, 24-17, with 11:42 remaining.
Virginia (3-0, 2-0 ACC) was on the verge of tying the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 6:02 remaining; however, Brian Delaney missed the extra point after going 37-for-37 in his career up to that point.
That set the stage for Taulapapa's third touchdown of the night, that coming on a 2-yard run with 2:34 remaining. UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins added a two-point conversion, but the game was hardly over.
The Seminoles (1-2, 0-1) marched from their 25-yard line to the UVa 4 before Cam Akers was stopped short of the end zone by the Cavaliers' Bryce Hall and Devante Cross as time expired and fans engulfed the field.
"I felt lucky to be part of it," said Mendenhall, who, in his fourth season as UVa's coach, was facing the Seminoles for the first time. "To have so many people come and support us was so gratifying.
The crowd of 57,826 was the largest of Mendenhall's UVa tenure.
Florida State had won 15 of the previous 18 games in the series.
"Our guys balled hard, but we didn't finish in the fourth quarter," second-year Seminoles' coach Willie Taggart said. "We didn't make enough plays against a tough, good football team."
As usual, the Cavaliers were led by senior quarterback Bryce Perkins, who shattered a rock, a locker-room tradition, following UVa wins.
He completed 30 of 41 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown and added 46 yards on the ground.
"How do you stop him?" Mendenhall said. "We're not growing it at the rate we're growing it without Bryce Perkins. He plays within the system really well and he plays outside the system really well and we need both."
"He's exemplary. I'm so lucky he's here and we're so lucky he's here, not only by how he plays but who he is. Without him. we don't win."
The final minutes were nerve-wracking for the Cavaliers, who appeared to have the Seminoles stopped on a fourth-and-5 play from the FSU 45, only to have Jordan Mack called for a personal foul as a result of an illegal hit on FSU quarterback James Blackman.
Earlier in the drive, when it appeared that Florida State had been stopped on fourth-and-15 from its 20, Mendenhall was assessed an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that followed a pass-interference call against Nick Grant.
"I apologized to my team for my personal foul," Mendenhall said. "It was my first ever. I didn't set a very good example in that one case.
"Our defensive heart and effort was magical. I won't forget this one … ever."
