There was a new twist to Virginia's quarterback situation for 2021 with news that Mississippi State's Keytaon Thompson, a former Gatorade player of the year in Louisiana, will become an option for Virginia.

Thompson, who made his decision to transfer to UVa known Friday on Twitter, is a four-star prospect out of Landy-Walker High School in New Orleans. He saw ample playing time in his first two seasons before Penn State transfer Kenny Stevens landed the starting job in 2019.

Since then, Mississippi State has changed head coaches with former Washington State leader Mike Leach now in charge at Mississippi State.

A former starting quarterback at Stanford, KJ Costello, followed Leach to Starkville, Mississippi.

Thompson played so sparingly in 2019 that he met the requirements for a redshirt ruling. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

He entered the transfer portal before the 2019 season, only to change his mind. The only place he shows up in the Mississippi State stats is on an 8-yard reception.

Thompson (6 foot 4, 205 pounds) had more than a dozen FBS offers coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, his offer list included Tennessee, Louisville, LSU, Miami and Florida.

The Florida coach, Dan Mullen, was the head man at Mississippi State during Thompson's recruitment.

Thompson was named Mr. Louisiana as a senior in high school, where he passed for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,434 yards and 26 TDs.

-- Doug Doughty

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

