There was a new twist to Virginia's quarterback situation for 2021 with news that Mississippi State's Keytaon Thompson, a former Gatorade player of the year in Louisiana, will become an option for Virginia.
Thompson, who made his decision to transfer to UVa known Friday on Twitter, is a four-star prospect out of Landy-Walker High School in New Orleans. He saw ample playing time in his first two seasons before Penn State transfer Kenny Stevens landed the starting job in 2019.
Since then, Mississippi State has changed head coaches with former Washington State leader Mike Leach now in charge at Mississippi State.
A former starting quarterback at Stanford, KJ Costello, followed Leach to Starkville, Mississippi.
Thompson played so sparingly in 2019 that he met the requirements for a redshirt ruling. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
He entered the transfer portal before the 2019 season, only to change his mind. The only place he shows up in the Mississippi State stats is on an 8-yard reception.
Thompson (6 foot 4, 205 pounds) had more than a dozen FBS offers coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, his offer list included Tennessee, Louisville, LSU, Miami and Florida.
The Florida coach, Dan Mullen, was the head man at Mississippi State during Thompson's recruitment.
Thompson was named Mr. Louisiana as a senior in high school, where he passed for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,434 yards and 26 TDs.
-- Doug Doughty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.