There was a twist to Virginia’s quarterback situation for 2021 with news that Mississippi State’s Keytaon Thompson, a former Gatorade state player of the year in Louisiana, will become an option for the Cavaliers.
Thompson, who made his decision to transfer to UVa known Friday on Twitter, was a four-star prospect out of Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans. He saw ample playing time in his first two seasons at Mississippi State before Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens landed the starting job in 2019.
Since then, Mississippi State has changed head coaches with former Washington State leader Mike Leach now in charge in Starkville, Mississippi.
A former starting quarterback at Stanford, K.J. Costello, followed Leach to MSU.
Thompson played so sparingly in 2019 that he met the requirements for a redshirt ruling. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
He entered the transfer portal before the 2019 season, only to change his mind. However, the only place he shows up in the Mississippi State stats is on an 8-yard pass reception.
Thompson (6 foot 4, 225 pounds) had more than a dozen FBS offers coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, his offer list included Tennessee, Louisville, LSU, Miami and Florida.
Florida’s head coach, Dan Mullen, was the head man at Mississippi State during Thompson’s recruitment.
Thompson was named Mr. Louisiana as a senior in high school, where he passed for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,434 yards and 26 TDs.
He racked up over 10,000 yards of total offense and accounted for 149 touchdowns during his high school career, according to UVa.
Virginia’s tentative 2020 roster has four quarterbacks, including 2019 backup Brennan Armstrong. The others are veteran Lindell Stone, redshirt freshman Luke Wentz and signee Ira Armstead.
Jacob Rodriguez, a quarterback from Wichita Falls, Texas, committed to UVa earlier in the week for the 2021 entering class.
On Thursday night, Virginia received its fifth 2021 football commitment in nine days when Michael Green from Lafayette High School in Williamsburg gave his nod to the Cavaliers.
Green (6 foot 4, 215 pounds) is listed as an outside linebacker or tight end prospect by 247Sports.
According to that site, Green also had offers from Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Kentucky. He is UVa’s ninth commitment for 2021.
