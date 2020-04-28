Micah Gaffney, a defensive back from Alabama, has become the fourth player to make a football commitment to Virginia in the past week.

Gaffney (6 foot, 166 pounds) is the ninth player to commit to UVa for the entering class of 2021. He had 12 offers from FBS programs, including Georgia Tech and UVa from the ACC.

Gaffney, who posted his college plans Tuesday at on Twitter, plays at Spanish Fort High School in suburban Mobile, Alabama.

"Coach Mendenhall and those guys have done a great job of turning that program around," Spanish Fort coach Ben Blackburn was quoted by Rivals.com. "It is definitely a program on the rise."

Other schools to make offers to Gaffney included Texas A&M, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments