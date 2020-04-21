Virginia's football staff has reached into some foreign recruiting territory and taken an verbal commitment for the 2021 season from outside linebacker Josh McCarron from Everett, Washington.
McCarron, who made his announcement Tuesday on Twitter, is listed at 6 foot 4 and 215 pounds, and had 30 tackles for loss last season at Archbishop Murphy High School. That included 21 sacks.
He was listed with 17 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment. Other schools on that list according to 247Sports included Virginia Tech, California, Northwestern, Boise State and Washington State.
McCarron is the sixth player to commit to Virginia for 2021.
He is rated the No. 9 prospect in his state and the No. 20 weak-side linebacker in the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.