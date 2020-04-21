UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Virginia's football staff has reached into some foreign recruiting territory and taken an verbal commitment for the 2021 season from outside linebacker Josh McCarron from Everett, Washington.

McCarron, who made his announcement Tuesday on Twitter, is listed at 6 foot 4 and 215 pounds, and had 30 tackles for loss last season at Archbishop Murphy High School. That included 21 sacks.

He was listed with 17 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment. Other schools on that list according to 247Sports included Virginia Tech, California, Northwestern, Boise State and Washington State.

McCarron is the sixth player to commit to Virginia for 2021.

He is rated the No. 9 prospect in his state and the No. 20 weak-side linebacker in the country.

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments