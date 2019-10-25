One of the biggest reasons behind Virginia’s position atop the ACC’s Coastal Division football standings is its season-opening victory at Pittsburgh.
It’s probably going to take another road win, either this Saturday at Louisville or next Saturday at North Carolina, for the Cavaliers to reach their goal of a spot in the ACC championship game.
Virginia was a slight favorite when it won at Pittsburgh, 30-14, and the odds are about the same this weekend, as UVa attempts to win at Louisville for the first time. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
The Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) are in their first season under Scott Satterfield, named to replace Bobby Petrino as head coach following a 2-10 season in which Louisville went 0-8 in ACC play.
Louisville has put up some big numbers under Satterfield, previously the head coach at Appalachian State, where his last four teams went to bowl games and had a 40-11 record.
One week after beating Wake Forest 62-59, the Cardinals were 45-10 losers to reigning national champion Clemson this past Saturday at Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium.
“I was actually impressed with Louisville’s game, especially defensively [as it was] 17-3 going late through the third quarter,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
“Then things kind of slipped away from them as sometimes it does if there’s a talent or execution differential. So, the score didn’t necessarily reflect how three quarters of the game went.
“Right now, they’re more known for their offensive explosion and firepower. That doesn’t mean their defense isn’t capable and won’t catch up.”
Louisville has employed three different quarterbacks, each of whom has attempted 45 passes or more. Two of them, Micale Cunningham (previously known as Malik) and Jawon Pass, played in Louisville’s 27-3 loss to the Cavs last year in Charlottesville.
“They’re dynamic at quarterback, they’re dynamic at running back, they’re dynamic at receiver, like Louisville always seems to be, at least since I’ve been in the league,” Mendenhall said.
Cunningham has started five games and Pass has started twice. Lately, however, a lot of the playing time has gone to freshman Evan Conley, a former Appalachian State commit who flipped to Louisville after Satterfield took the Cardinals’ job in early December.
Conley has appeared in four games off the bench.
“They’ve both played well,” Satterfield said of Cunningham and Conley. “I don’t think either of them played that well in [the Clemson game]. We got sacked five or six times. One of them was on the O-line and the others were the quarterback holding the ball.
“We’ve had that issue this year. We have to get rid of the football. We have to learn from that.”
Virginia and Louisville have had one common opponent, Notre Dame, a program that belongs to the ACC in every sport but football. The Cardinals lost at home to Notre Dame in the opener 35-17, and it was a similar outcome when Virginia went to Notre Dame and lost 35-20 in late September.
There’s no question that UVa has an unusual schedule, with an early three-game homestand, followed by four road games in a five-game span and then another three-game homestand.
When asked about the schedule this week, Mendenhall’s reaction was “Holy cow!”
He quickly added, “For us to take another step in advancing our program, for us to be a contender on the national scale, for us to remain building and having the unbroken growth that we’re after, you have to play well regardless of where, when and how you’re scheduled.”
