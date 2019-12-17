It won’t be long before the next Bryce Perkins — or at least that’s the hope of some Virginia football fans — arrives in Charlottesville.
Following his anticipated signing Wednesday, quarterback Ira Armstead from Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana, is planning to enroll at UVa for the second semester, which starts Jan. 8.
Adams High coach Jawon Porter said Armstead has a grade-point average in the 3.8 range.
“I went to see him [Monday] about a form he had to fill out,” Adams High athletic director Bob Tuck said, “so I had to pull up his schedule to see what classes he was in.
“You look at the classes he’s in and what his current grades are and you’re like, ‘Wow!’ But, Obviously, you don’t get to a place like University of Virginia if you’re not a good athlete as well.
“Athletically, he’s amazing. I taught and coached at Moeller High School in Cincinnati for 30 plus years and I’ve seen a few talented athletes come through the doors. … He just shows flashes of brilliance.”
As a junior, Armstead passed for 2,202 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,104 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
“This year was more of a challenging year,” said Adams football coach Jawon Jones, who noted that injuries “sent our season into a spiral.”
“At Virginia, they’re going to get a kid who is battle-tested. In terms of leadership, he far exceeded anything we were hoping for this year. He’ll be a workhorse.”
Jones played at Notre Dame, and with Armstead, was at Notre Dame when Virginia visited the Irish in late September.
Comparisons to Perkins, UVa's current dual-threat quarterback, who wraps up his career at UVa later this month in the Orange Bowl, are only natural.
“Ira can make almost any throw,” Jones said. “He’s very strong and super athletic. He’s a play-maker and, I think, he’s throws the best when he’s moving. He’s still learning the pocket mentality.
“We were young this year and he far exceeded what we were looking for in terms of leadership.”
Rivals.com lists Armstead (6 foot 4, 195 pounds) as a two-star prospect on a five-star scale. Armstead’s offer list included a host of Mid-American Conference schools as well as Dartmouth from the Ivy League.
UVa was the only school from a Power 5 Conference listed as having made Armstead an offer.
Porter, the coach, said that Cincinnati was among the schools that showed interest in Armstead and that several Big Ten schools inquired about the possibility of Armstead revisiting his decision.
“When I heard that UVa was his choice of school, I said ‘that’s great!’ Tuck, the athletic director said. “With the academics and athletics, what a great opportunity for a really good kid.’"
