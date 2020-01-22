After going six years between meetings with Clemson, its opponent in the recently contested ACC championship game, Virginia has received a 2020 football schedule that will send the Cavaliers to Clemson by the end of September.

The Cavaliers will open the season on Labor Day (Sept. 7) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The schedule also features a Sept. 12 meeting with VMI, marking the Cavaliers’ first game with the Keydets since 2013 and only the third game between the teams since 1991.

UVa also will be playing Old Dominion in Norfolk for the first time.

The Cavaliers, coming off a 9-5 season that ended with a 36-28 loss to Florida in the Orange Bowl, will play all of its home games on Saturdays.

As usual, the slate includes the Cavs' permanant Atlantic Division crossover opponent — Louisville — and all six of its UVa’s Coastal Division colleagues — North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

The Cavs will play at Duke on Friday, Nov. 13, the only non-Saturday game besides the Georgia matchup.

The other non-conference opponents are VMI, Connecticut and Old Dominion.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

