CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — For the Virginia football fans awaiting the return of linebacker Jordan Mack from a first-half suspension, there was an even bigger development on the second-half horizon.
On the second play after intermission, UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins raced 65 yards for a touchdown and gave the Cavaliers a lead that they would not surrender en route to a 38-31 ACC victory over North Carolina at Kenan Stadium.
It was the longest run of Perkins' two-year Virginia career. He finished with 24 carries for 112 yards, marking his first 100-yard rushing game of the season after he had four games of 100 yards or more in 2018.
He also completed 30 of 39 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
"This was a big one — we knew what was at stake," Perkins told the ACC Network following the final gun. "No matter what we faced out there, we just had to keep driving and keep driving.
"My offensive line was doing all the driving."
Things got tense for UVa when North Carolina got the ball at its 41-yard line with 1:53 but Virginia stopped the Tar Heels on downs.
On the preceding drive, Carolina had gotten to the UVa 6-yard line before UVa freshman defensive back Jaylon Baker deflected a pass intended for Beau Corrales in the end zone.
The Cavaliers played the first half without one of their marquee players, Mack, who had incurred a targeting penalty one week earlier at Louisville, resulting in his suspension for the remainder of that game and the first half against the Tar Heels.
A secondary that already had lost preseason All-American cornerback Bryce Hall for the season was also without safety Brenton Nelson, a starter in UVa's past two games and five times overall.
North Carolina struck first with a 37-yard field goal, but Virginia countered with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryce Perkins that was the first of multiple first-half lead changes.
The Cavaliers upped their lead to 10-3 on a Bryan Delaney field goal with 9:18 left in the half, but the Tar Heels added two touchdown passes from Sam Howell to Dyami Brown and went ahead 17-10 with 2:06 left in the half.
Perkins and Co. put together a 13-play, 78-yard drive that lasted only 1:47 before Perkins connected with Hasise Dubois on a 6-yard touchdown pass that enabled UVa to tie the score at 17-17 with 13 seconds left in the half.
Brown's touchdown receptions went for 47 and 34 yards as he took advantage of UVa defender De'Vante Cross, who was moved from safety to corner following a season-ending injury to preseason All-American Bryce Hall.
UNC had 230 yards in total offense at the half against a UVa team that had been giving up 281.5 yards per game. For the game, the teams combined for more than 1,000 yards — 539 for Carolina and 517 for UVa.
Tar Heels freshman quarterback Sam Howell was 15of 29 for 353 yards and four TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.