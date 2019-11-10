CHARLOTTESVILLE — What does it say when you're a 17-point favorite and win by five points at home?
In Virginia's case, you survive and advance.
Of course, Saturday's meeting with Georgia Tech was not an elimination game but it was a little too close to comfort as the Cavaliers held on for a 33-28 victory at Scott Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5 ACC) held leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-17 in a game UVa was supposed to win handily.
Did the Cavaliers (7-3, 5-2) look past Geogia Tech? That wouldn't be coach Bronco Mendenhall's style.
After all, Georgia Tech owned a 28-21 road win over Miami, a team that had beaten UVa in Coral Gables.
It's not like Mendenhall set Saturday's line.
Georgia Tech gained some early momentum when quarterback James Graham completed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Ahmarean Brown on the Yellow Jackets' fourth snap.
The Yellow Jackets had 132 yards in the first quarter and 263 at the half. Their only score of the second half came with 5:30 remaining.
"It is one of the top defenses in college football and we cannot discount that," first-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. "They were really good."
Offensively, quarterback Bryce Perkins didn't match his 490 yards in total offense from Virginia's 38-31 victory at North Carolina one week earlier but he rushed for more than 100 yards for the second week in a row and passed for 258.
"It's offensive line improvement," Mendenhall said. "That's allowed Bryce to run more effectively, to have more protection, to throw more effectively.
"Our offensive line has trended upwards for about the last six weeks. It's been incremental, it's been sometimes less visible to the outside world but I've seen it. That's the biggest difference, which has then allowed Bryce to be really who he is."
Wide receiver and all-purpose threat Joe Reed did not return kicks, a specialty, and did not have much activity after catching a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Mendenhall described Reed as "a little banged-up" and it seems the whole team could benefit from an open date next weekend before the Cavaliers return to action for a home game Nov. 23 with Liberty.
UVa remains atop the Coastal Division and its five conference wins are two more than any other division rival. Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh are tied with the Cavaliers for fewest losses in ACC play but have two fewer conference victories.
