Virginia knows all about the quest for football bowl eligibility, having stayed at home for five straight seasons between 2012-16.
The Cavaliers (7-3) can identify with the incentives for Liberty as the Flames (6-4) visit Scott Stadium for a noon Saturday kickoff.
Liberty, seeking bowl eligibility in its first season as a full-fledged FBS affiliate, has six wins but can count only one of its two wins over FCS opponents Hampton and Maine toward the required number victories for bowl eligibility.
“My philosophy on scheduling is, I’d love to play two Power 5 [confererence opponents] a year,” said first-year Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, referring to the ACC and other programs of its stature.
“There may be some years where you could get three, and if you keep them in this region, I’m all for it. Whether it’s Virginia, Virginia Tech or the Carolinas — not that you wouldn’t venture out sometimes — those all make sense to me.”
The Flames began this season at Syracuse, where they were shut out by the Orange 24-0. In a later meeting with a Power 5 program, they were 44-34 losers at Big Ten member Rutgers.
Liberty has put up impressive numbers along the way, scoring 63 on the road at Massachusetts, 62 against Hampton and 59 against Maine.
Flames quarterback Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 23 touchdowns, with prime target Antonio Gandy-Golden catching 64 passes for 1,244 yards and eight touchdowns.
Calvert was 15-of-27 for 149 yards in a 45-24 loss at Virginia last year, when Gandy-Golden had two receptions for 38 yards.
This is the second of three consecutive home games to end the regular season for the Cavaliers, who are bidding to go 5-0 at Scott Stadium. The regular-season finale comes Friday at home against Virginia Tech, a team the Cavaliers haven’t beaten since 2003.
“We’re putting a big emphasis on Liberty and that is our only focus and it needs to be our only focus,” UVa defensive tackle Eli Hanback said. “We know that they like to pass a little more [than other teams] and they’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the country doing that.
“I think that puts even more of an emphasis on staying on playing Liberty and not think about anything else. To look at where we’re at right now and kick-starting the program into the future, it’s very exciting to see where we’ve come.”
Virginia already is eligible for a bowl bid, it’s third in a row, and would play in the ACC Championship game against Clemson by winning the Coastal Division.
At issue is a UVa secondary that has lost three injured defensive backs off its 2018 Belk Bowl team — All-ACC cornerback Bryce Hall, safety Brenton Nelson and nickel back Darrius Bratton.
The Cavaliers are coming off their second open date of the season.
“Around college football at this time, guys are always going to be beat up,” said UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has worn a knee brace on some occasions but has started all 23 of his games since joining the program as a junior-college transfer in 2018.
“Shoot, we almost lost to ODU. We can’t overlook anybody. We’ve got to focus and we are focused . I think we’re doing a really good job of dialing in to Liberty. We’ve got to keep pressing that issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.