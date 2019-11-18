CHARLOTTESVILLE — A look at Virginia's upcoming opponent in its most recent game was standard procedure for fourth-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
If Mendenhall became distracted at any point, who could have blamed him?
The Cavaliers return from an open date this past weekend to face Liberty, a 31-24 loser Saturday at Brigham Young.
Mendenhall was the head coach at BYU for 11 seasons before taking the UVa job in 2016.
"I haven't tuned into any of the live [BYU] broadcasts," Mendenhall said Monday. "If it hadn't have been Liberty's most recent opponent, I wouldn't have as well.
"There's an emotional toll on that, but [with] the number of players that have cycled through the [BYU] program now, time provides a buffer.
"I know myself well enough where I've made that off limits. But now, for this week, it has been appropriate."
For the second year in a row, Liberty will be coming to Scott Stadium, this time for a noon kickoff. Virginia won last year's game, 45-24, but the Flames were just a touchdown down midway through the third quarter.
That Liberty team was coached by Turner Gill, who retired after the season and has been succeeded by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze.
The Flames are 6-4 and feature a potent passing combination of quarterback Stephen "Buckshot" Calvert and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden.
"He catches the ball with great range, meaning outside of his body, high and to the side and low," Mendenhall said.
"I was really impressed with their quarterback a year ago. The scheme, which I thought was effective a year ago is certainly every bit as effective if not more.
"If [they are] forced to be just a drop-back team, that's probably the least effective thing [we] do, but they're really not in that situation very much. I think Hugh Freeze is doing a really nice job there."
Liberty is averaging 443.2 yards per game in total offense, compared to UVa's 369.2.
Seven of Virginia's first 10 opponents have attempted fewer than 30 passes. Liberty averages 34.1 pass attempts per game, which is in the same range as UVa's 35 attempts.
Mendenhall said that UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins has been much more consistent, accurate and poised in recent games, and the turnovers have declined. He credited it to better decision-making and Perkins' innate running ability.
An ongoing situation for the Cavaliers has been a secondary that has lost All-ACC cornerback Bryce Hall and starting safety Brenton Nelson for the season. Chris Moore, a starter at safety in the four previous games, was injured early in UVa's 33-28 victory over Virginia Tech on Nov. 9.
It subsequently came out that Moore could have returned in that game and he is listed as a starter this week, with Joey Blount at safety and De'Vante Cross and Nick Grant at corner.
Mendenhall pointed out that Heskin Smith — who also goes by Shawn Smith — would be available after a cameo in the Georgia Tech game.
Virginia, which goes into Saturday's game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, already has clinched a winning season at 7-3. The Cavaliers are 5-2 in the ACC's Coastal Division and still very much in the hunt for a berth in the ACC championship game.
That would depend on a much-hyped meeting with Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.
"I think it's hard when there's a game of that significance with the implications that it has until you watch Liberty on film," Mendenhall said, " and that's just a quick reality check."
