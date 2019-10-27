One of the big reasons for Virginia's success during the first half of the season was a defense that was among college football's best at stopping the run.
Opponents had averaged 96 yards per game on the ground against UVa before Louisville rushed for 227 yards Saturday in a 28-21 victory over the Cavs at Cardinals Stadium.
The Cardinals accumulated 179 of those yards in the second half after the Cavaliers (5-3, 2-2 ACC) went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.
Javian Hawkins, a 5-foot-9 redshirt, had 28 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham, who also goes by "Malik," had 11 carries for 97 yards, including a 25-yard scoring run that gave Louisville its first lead at 21-14 with 14:22 left in the game.
The clincher was a 17-yard touchdown run by Hawkins with 2:46 left. That made it a two-score game before UVa's Tavares Kelly caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins with 21 seconds remaining.
"We needed that," first-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said of the last Cardinals' touchdown. "To me, that's how you win championships. You go down and you run the football, and guess what? — they know you're going to run it.
"They knew we were going to run it and you're still able to do that to the 11th-ranked defense in the country."
The Cavaliers were without senior linebacker Jordan Mack for most of the second half. He was ejected with 7:10 remaining in the third quarter after being penalized for targeting.
UVa led 14-7 at the time and Louisville was looking at a 4th-and-3 after an incomplete pass from its own 43.
The penalty gave the Cardinals a first-and-10 from the UVa 42 and, four plays later, the score was 14-14.
Mack was escorted to the locker room and also will miss the first half of the Cavaliers' upcoming game Saturday at North Carolina.
"It certainly influenced the game," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "It's uncharacteristic to give up the third-down conversions we gave up on the same drive."
It started with the Cardinals converting a third-and-11 play from their own 10, followed by a third-and-9 pick-up moments later. The late hit, coming on a third-and-3 pass that fell incomplete, was accompanied by a 15-yard penalty.
"That was a tough stretch for us," said Mendenhall, who added that sideline officials had indicated the call might be overturned. "I'll have to do a better job of coaching it to where he's not close.
"I want aggressive play and I want the quarterback sacked. I didn't think there was anything malicious or intentional and his goal or objective wasn't to target. I thought he hit [Cunningham] in the shoulder and that his head was up."
Virginia's offensive plans were altered somewhat when quarterback Bryce Perkins took a hit in the first quarter that sent him to the bench with an apparent knee injury.
Back-up Brennan Armstrong entered the game but Perkins was back on the field for the next series.
He was sacked four times, bringing that total to 26 for this season and 57 over two seasons.
"It certainly affected and changed the [offensive] plan to what it was prior to Brennan coming back," said Mendenhall, referring to a period when UVa showed greater reluctance in using Perkins as a ball-carrier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.