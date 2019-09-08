For the first time in the 18-game history of the Virginia-Florida State football series, UVa will be ranked Saturday night at Scott Stadium and Florida State will not.
Less than 24 hours after a 52-17 victory over William and Mary, the Cavaliers learned Sunday that they had moved into the Top 25 at No. 25.
The only other time Virginia had been ranked in Bronco Mendenhall's four seasons as head coach was prior to a Nov. 2 visit from Pittsburgh last year.
UVa, which had won five of six games prior to tat match-up, was a 23-13 loser and fell out of the Top 25 for the rest of the year.
Before last season, the UVa football program had not been ranked in the Top 25 since the 2011 season, when UVa moved into the No. 24 spot following a 14-13 victory at Florida State, which was ranked 23rd at the time.
The Cavaliers were routed 38-0 by then No. 6 Virginia Tech five days later in Blacksburg and went unranked for the next seven seasons.
Virginia showed up regularly in the Top 25 when the late George Welsh was the head coach and was ranked at least once each season during an eight-year period beginning in 1989.
Welsh's successor, Al Groh, had Top 25 teams in three straight seasons, 2003-2005, and added a fourth Top 25 team in 2007.
MIke London, the opposing coach Saturday night when UVa played host to William and Mary, had his lone Top 25 appearance going into the above-mentioned 2011 meeting with Virginia Tech.
Mendenhall's teams when he was the head coach at Brigham Young were ranked in the Top 25 in seven of his 11 seasons,including back-to-back seasons in 2008-2009 when they spent the entire season in the rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.