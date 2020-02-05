Signing day brought some news Thursday for Virginia’s football team, which added two signees after signing 13 players in December.
The newest additions were 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman Nusi Malani from San Bernardino, California, and Demick Starling, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Nashville.
Starling, an all-state sprinter in track, had 34 receptions for 454 yards and five touchdowns this past season for East Nashville Magnet.
Malani, a 3-star prospect, received offers from Arizona, Nebraska and Washington State, among others
“We were very pleased to add Nusi and Demick to this class and it is interesting how they have diverse backgrounds,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement released by the UVa athletic department.
“Nusi has been a highly targeted prospect after playing so well as a sophomore in his team’s state championship season. Demick blossomed late in his high school career, didn’t attend summer camps, [and is] a bit of a diamond in the rough.
“I’ve been told, based on average ratings of players, this is our top class using that metric, so we are pleased with the results.”
