Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack became the fourth Cavaliers player to be claimed by an NFL team when he reached agreement with the Carolina Panthers.
"Glad to see Jordan Mack getting a chance with the Panthers," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall tweeted overnight. "Earned!"
Mack, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from outside Atlanta, started 44 games in his UVa career and had 289 tackles. He had 13 quarterback hurries this past season.
— Doug Doughty
