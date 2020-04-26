Florida St Virginia Football

Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (15) is tackled by Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack (4) during the 2019 season. Mack has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack became the fourth Cavaliers player to be claimed by an NFL team when he reached agreement with the Carolina Panthers.

"Glad to see Jordan Mack getting a chance with the Panthers," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall tweeted overnight. "Earned!"

Mack, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from outside Atlanta, started 44 games in his UVa career and had 289 tackles. He had 13 quarterback hurries this past season.

