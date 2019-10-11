Can't say I was familiar with the Pro Football Focus before reading today that it was listing Virginia's Bryce Perkins as the 77th-best starting college quarterback.
"The talented dual-threat quarterback for the Cavaliers has disappointed in 2019, currently ranking second in the country with a whopping 16 turnover-worthy passes to his credit," PFF senior college football analyst Cam Mellor wrote.
"He’s only thrown five big-time throws against those 16 TWPs as he currently holds a 52.4 overall grade.
"He’s taken too many sacks and thrown six actual interceptions yet he’s 4-1 this season as he has made plays with his legs. He’s as talented as they come but needs to make some better decisions if Virginia wants a shot at the ACC."
Sure, Perkins, who was ranked 15th in the website's preseason rankings, was sacked eight times at Notre Dame but whose fault was that? UVa's offensive line couldn't protect him and that might be an ongoing issue.
The updated PFF rankings have Wake Forest's Jamie Newman at No. 7, putting him atop all of the other ACC quarterbacks. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is 17th, down from No. 1 in the preseason.
Currently No. 1 is Joe Burrow from LSU.
ACC quarterbacks ahead of Perkins in the updated PFF rankings are Newman, Lawrence, North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell at No. 32, James Blackman and/or Alex Hornibrook of Florida State at No. 51, Louisville's Micah Cunningham at No. 55, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett at No. 73 and Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker at No. 74.
So, this "service" is putting seven ACC quarterbacks ahead of Perkins. Are you kidding me?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.