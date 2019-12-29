FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — There’s one topic that almost never came up while Bryce Perkins played a major role in reviving Virginia’s football program.
It’s the National Football League.
Virginia’s fan base could sit back with the assurance that Perkins, barring injury, would be their starting quarterback for two years.
It wasn’t like basketball, where three UVa underclassmen turned pro following last spring’s run to the NCAA Tournament championship. Perkins’ story was different in so many ways.
Clearly, he was not in a position to test the NFL waters after sustaining a neck injury at his first college stop, Arizona State, and he received little interest from Power 5 Conference teams despite a successful season in junior college at Arizona Western.
However, there was no questioning the pedigree of a player whose father and brother both had played in the NFL.
Older brother Paul Perkins was a fifth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016 and currently plays for Jacksonville.
“I think about it,” Perkins said, “but I also know that the things I do now are going to influence that more. I’m not too concerned about the next step until this step is complete.”
The reference was to Virginia’s matchup with Florida in Monday night’s Orange Bowl.
“There’s still goals I want to accomplish in college,” Perkins said last week. “I don’t overlook anything. I can’t think about it till after my college career is done. I want to accomplish all my goals in college before I even think of the NFL.
“I feel my ceiling is high and I haven’t reached my potential yet. The way the NFL is shifting, there’s room and there’s a place for my style of play. Lamar Jackson, among others, has been very influential in the type of system that teams run. I feel I fit right into it.”
Times have changed since Virginia had one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks of his era, Shawn Moore, who holds the school record for total offense (7,897 yards) in a career. With 335 yards or more against Florida, Perkins would top that in two seasons.
“I saw his dad the other day and he said, once the season was over, Bryce was going to California to train with a quarterback coach,” said Moore, who has been something of a mentor for Perkins. “He will need some work, some fine tuning, but it’s all mechanical stuff.
“He’s obviously athletic. He’s more athletic than probably 80 percent of the quarterbacks would be in the draft. He’ll have to have good pro days and a decent combine. Someone’s going to take a chance on him.”
Moore said that Perkins has a lower release than some of the other quarterbacks in the impending draft class.
“They’re going to analyze and scrutinize and it’s going to be talked about for quite some time,” said Moore, who was an 11th-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 1991. “In my opinion, he’s probably not going to be in the top five or eight quarterbacks selected, but between now and the draft, he’s got a lot of time to be evaluated and move up.
“I think he’ll surprise some people. He’s going to take advantage of the shot he gets, I think. People want to compare us, but I had a lot of weapons surround me. He’s a one-man wrecking crew. If he wasn’t the quarterback pulling the trigger, they’d be 6-6. At best.”
Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae played at Brigham Young during a period in the early 1980s when Jim McMahon and Steve Young played quarterback for the Cougars. Anae later coached under quarterback guru Mike Leach at Texas Tech.
Anae ranks Perkins among the best he’s coached.
“His second-best skill set, after his ability to throw the football, is his ability to create,” Anae told reporters. “Without him, someone else is sitting here, talking to y’all.
“I don’t think many people thought Lamar Jackson was going to have an impact on [the NFL]. Those that are on the cutting edge of schematics, they’re going to find Bryce hugely valuable.
“Bryce is a throwing quarterback. For anyone to sit there and say he can’t throw the ball, come on now.”
