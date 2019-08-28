CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia probably would settle for another football season in which quarterback Bryce Perkins accounts for 97.5 percent of the Cavaliers’ passing attempts, as he did in 2018.
Four players attempted passes for UVa last year, headed by Perkins with 349. Next up was freshman Brennan Armstrong with five.
Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound left-hander from Shelby, Ohio, participated in only four of UVa’s 13 games, which made him eligible for a successful redshirt appeal.
He enters the 2019 season with four remaining seasons of eligibility, even though he twice took over for an injured Perkins in meaningful situations (against Louisville and Georgia Tech).
“I’m a Brennan Armstrong fan,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “He’s deliberate, decisive, tough [and] he moves our team. He throws [and] he runs well. His presence fits what I would love at quarterback exactly.
“So man, if Bryce were to go down, which none of us want, I feel really good about our back-up, not only for this year but for the future.”
The only other quarterback to play in a game for UVa is junior Lindell Stone, a Woodberry Forest graduate who set a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state record for career passing yardage.
Also listed at quarterback are two freshmen, Luke Wentz from Trosdorf, Germany, and 5-foot-10 RJ Harvey from Orlando, Florida, where he accounted for 48 touchdowns – 25 rushing and 23 passing – as a senior at Edgewater High School.