CHARLOTTESVILLE — From the smile on his face and the spring in his step, all-purpose threat Joe Reed had the look of somebody whose return to the football field wasn't far off.
Reed was one of several Virginia players made available to the media Sunday as Orange Bowl officials were presenting UVa with a bid to meet Florida on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Reed had not played one night earlier in the ACC championship game, where UVa was routed by Clemson 62-17.
"It's my left hip; it's a hip pointer from Friday night," said Reed, referring to the Cavaliers' game with Virginia Tech on Nov. 29. "I'll be ready to go."
Freshman Seneca Milledge took over Reed's kickoff return duties at Clemson and had four returns for 76 yards. Reed ranks among the FBS leaders in that category, averaging 34.7 yards per kickoff return.
One of the problems for an elite returner like Reed is that the kickoff specialists seem to boom the ball further with each passing year.
Of the 81 kickoffs by Virginia's Brian Delaney this year, 55 resulted in touchbacks, with the ball going out to the 25-yard line.
"It's definitely frustrating not being able to bring it out," said Reed, who has 22 kickoff returns for the season. Touchbacks give you good field position and you're going to move the ball anyway. Before we go out, the [assistant] coach warn you to be smart. Be aggressive but also be smart.
"Anything more than 3 yards into the end zone, they don't want me to bring it out. Sometimes I get a little selfish."
At least he has one more game to play.
"I wouldn't say I was miserable," he said of the ACC title game. "The margin was [miserable] but it's just something you've got to bounce back from. Getting used to being on that stage is the message I've got for the guys, that they've still got many years to play.
"The next time they're there, hopefully it will be a lot closer. It's a dream to play in the Orange Bowl. It's what every college football player wants — to play in a New Year's or New Year's Eve Bowl. We're excited about the opportunity and ready to get to work."
