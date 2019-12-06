CHARLOTTE — Virginia’s football program reached a milestone just by advancing to the ACC championship game and so did fourth-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Mendenhall won 99 games in 11 seasons as the head coach at Brigham Young but his teams never played in a championship game.
“This is my first conference championship game, not first conference championship,” said Mendenhall, whose Coastal Division champions will meet Atlantic Division winner Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.
“Back in the days when I was in the Mountain West Conference, there wasn’t a conference championship. The conference wasn’t big enough. The different realignments hadn’t happened.”
Mendenhall’s teams won two Mountain West championships during his six seasons at the BYU helm, as did Utah and TCU. Those rivals subsequently jumped to Power Five conferences, and Brigham Young became an independent.
“I like the [ACC] format and, wow, do I like the extra practice,” said Mendenhall, whose 22nd-ranked Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2) advanced to the championship by beating Coastal Division foe Virginia Tech 39-30 in the regular-season finale.
Virginia is a shoo-in to play in a bowl for the third year in a row. Third-ranked Clemson (12-0, 8-0) will be making its fifth straight appearance in the championship game it has won four years in a row.
The Tigers have won their last two games by 35 and 49 points and have been installed as 28½-point favorites against the Cavaliers.
Clemson and Virginia will be playing for the first time since 2013, when the Tigers mauled the Cavaliers 59-10 at UVa.
“I’ve never coached against Clemson, nor has our team,” Mendenhall said, “but, at least the setting is one less unknown before we start the game and that’s a good starting point.”
The Cavaliers routed South Carolina 28-0 in the 2018 Belk Bowl, also held at Bank of American Stadium. Clemson trounced South Carolina 38-3 last week on the Gamecocks’ home turf.
Junior running back Travis Etienne has rushed for 1,386 yards, which ranks third in the ACC, and has a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.
The Tigers also boast the first-team All-ACC quarterback in 6-foot-6, 220-pound sophomore Trevor Lawrence, who has passed for 2,870 yards and 30 touchdowns.
“It was all sugar for him last year,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney of Lawrence’s role in the Tigers’ 15-0 record and FBS championship last season.
“I’d never been to the fourth quarter with him till we’d won 20 in a row.”
The closest call was a 21-20 victory at North Carolina in the fifth game this season, when the Tigers foiled a two-point conversion attempt with less than two minutes remaining.
“It was good for me to see him in the fourth quarter making a meaningful pass to win a game and see how he responded,” Swinney said. “I think he was trying to be clutch and make every play. When they get burned, they usually learn.”
“Like I tell the kids, ‘Sometimes the stove’s hot,’ and they touch it anyway. He had a few bad plays and there was another thing, he hadn’t gotten any criticism. It had been all sugar since he got here. Him having to deal with that, I think, is one of the best things for him.”
Lawrence’s running has been another significant improvement. He has rushed for 466 yards before losses, but Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has him beat in that area with 933 yards before losses.
That included Perkins’ end to the regular season, when he passed for 311 yards and rushed for 164 yards against Virginia Tech. Lawrence and Perkins were the first- and second-team All-ACC quarterbacks, respectively.
When asked for a comparison for Perkins, the first name Swinney mentioned was former Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“Lamar is a first-round draft-pick type thrower, so I think there’s a little difference there,” Swinney said, “but I just think that [Perkins’] will to win, his creativity, what he means to his team and his toughness when he runs … he’s a handful.
“He’s a super, super player and obviously has been a huge factor in them getting here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.