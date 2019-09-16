While Virginia held firm as a seven-point favorite going into Saturday night's match-up with Florida State, three of the four members of an ACC Network panel predicted that the Seminoles would win in Charlottesville.
Included in that group of analysts were former Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel and ex-Miami coach Mark Richt, also a former Seminoles' offensive coordinator. Much of their commentary had to do with Florida State.
"I'm getting ready to give the game ball to Coach [Willie] Taggert because they've been through so much," Richt said after the Cavaliers' 36-29 victory. "And, they're [the Seminoles] playing their tails off against the best team they've played this year.
"At times, [quarterback James] Blackmon would stand in the pocket, with bodies flying around him and getting ready to hit him in the mouth and throwing strikes. Just so many good things were happening [for Florida State].
"It wasn't perfect by any means and, obviously, five personal foul penalties in the fourth quarter was unacceptable, but Virginia was just almost as bad. A game of chance.
"It was just a shame when you had a chance to win a big game like this, go in someone's house to do it and they weren't able to do it. That's going to be a tough pill to swallow.
"But you've got to give big time kudos to Virginia, to coach [Bronco] Mendenhall [and] to Bryce Perkins. What a baller? The guy's a real deal. He lit it it up."
Manuel said, "You've got to tip your hat off to UVa. They earned this win. This wasn't like FSU came out and laid an egg. [The Cavaliers] played extremely well. Of course, they had some issues and some things they messed up on with the penalties. You kind of tip your hat off to Jordan Mack [with] 13 tackles and one sack. They were around James Blackmon all night."
"It was a tough one for Florida State," Richt said. "How many times did Bryce wiggle out of trouble? How many times did Florida State get somebody free on the guy and couldn't wrap him up and somehow extended a play and didn't give up another six or so sacks?
Manuel concluded, "I'm not surprised with his performance. He played like a champion."
It seemed, at times, that the ACC Network commentary focused more on the losers than the winners at Scott Stadium, although UVa was favored.
Maybe there was a feeling that the viewership would be more interested in the Seminoles, who over their history have spent considerably more time in the national limelight than UVa.
In this case, with Virginia ranked and favored, the Cavaliers deserved a bigger share of the focus.
OUTSTANDING COLUMN BY DOUG D. WIFE AND I REVIEWED A FEW MINUTES. SAID THE SAME THING. IT WAS DISGUSTING. GAME COMMENTATORS YOU WOULD THINK BOTH WERE FLORIDA STATE GRADS. Wanted to turn sound off and listen on the radio but was turned down by higher authority. (WIFE)
