All 20 University of Virginia head coaches, athletic director Carla Williams and 51 assistant coaches and staff members have taken voluntary salary reductions for the remainder of the calendar year, the school announced Friday.
“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” Williams said. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”
An athletic department spokesperson confirmed a report by The Daily Press that the salary reductions are either 5% or 10%, depending on the individual’s salary level.
According to a press release, UVa staff members were asked to participate in the salary reductions in mid-April, and the reductions took place starting with the current pay period.
Given the uncertain circumstances in the sporting world due to COVID-19, UVa hasn’t competed in an athletic event since March 11. There’s no time frame for when athletic activity across the ACC or at Virginia will resume.
UVa has also yet to announce plans for how it will handle the 2020 fall semester. With that announcement will likely come more news about how the school will handle the next few months of athletic activity.
The announcement about athletic salary reductions comes two and a half weeks after UVa announced hiring and salary freezes for its employees aimed to lessen the financial damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UVa’s executive leadership team took salary reductions of 10% at that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.