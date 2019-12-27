I never got to the point of getting to see if any athletic program had won three NCAA Division I championships in the same calendar year, but Virginia couldn't have gotten any closer in 2019, losing the men's soccer title game to Georgetown after two overtimes and seventh rounds of penalty kicks.
That wasn't decided until mid-December and was not counted in the Learfield IMG Directors' Cup standings that were released at the end of the school year in June. Virginia finished eighth, trailing only seventh-place Florida State among ACC programs.
The ACC led all conferences with four teams in the Directors' Cup top 10, including No. 9 and No. 10 North Carolina.
Following are the top stories of UVa's athletic sports year.
National championship in men's basketball:
What made the Cavaliers' first NCAA men's basketball championship even more monumental was the timing — one year after a staggering 74-54 loss to UMBC, the first instance of a No. 1 seed losing to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
On top of that was a series of close games in the 2019 tourney, starting with the opener against Gardner-Webb, which led by 14 points in the first half before falling victim to a 23-3 Virginia run in the second half. Two of Virginia's last three games went into overtime, none of them more memorable than an 80-75 victory over Purdue that took a Mamadi Diakite buzzer-beater just to get to overtime.
Victory over Virginia Tech in football
It's not as if the Cavaliers only made a big deal about the Tech-UVa rivalry until they finally ended a 15-game losing streak by beating the Hokies 39-30 in the regular-season finale at Scott Stadium.
Bronco Mendenhall, in his fourth season as UVa's head coach, had never shied away from the need to establish credibility for his program by beating the Hokies. It came on a career day for quarterback Bryce Perkins, who had 475 yards in total offense — 311 through the air and 164 on the ground.
National championship in men's lacrosse
After going 1-2 to start the season, including a 17-9 loss at Loyola of Maryland and a 14-13 setback at home against High Point, the Cavaliers won 17 of their last 18 games, seven by one goal and five in overtime, including a 13-12 double-overtime victory over Duke in the national semifinals.
Following a 12-7 loss at Duke in mid-April, the Cavaliers, under third-year head coach Lars Tiffany, won their last eight games, capped by a 13-9 victory over Yale in the NCAA championship game.
Coastal Division championship in football
At stake when Virginia and Virginia Tech met in the final week of the regular season was a Coastal Division championship and a spot in the ACC title game at Bank of America Stadium. The other six Coastal members had played in the ACC championship game before UVa made its first appearance in a 63-17 loss to Clemson. For their efforts, the Cavaliers were rewarded with a bid to meet Florida in the Orange Bowl.
Near NCAA championship in men's soccer
After winning the ACC championships as the No. 2 seed, Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed and was on the brink of its third NCAA championship under coach George Gelnovatch and eighth overall.
The Cavaliers finished with a 21-1-1 mark.
NBA Draft
As the UVa men's basketball team got off to a relatively slow start to begin the 2019-20 season, with a 27-point road loss to Purdue and a 70-59 home loss to South Carolina. Should there have been any question about a dip in quality?
Just go back to June, and answer should be a simple no. Redshirt sophomore De'Andre Hunter was taken by Atlanta in the first round with the fourth overall pick of the NBA Draft. Also selected in the first round was junior guard Ty Jerome going with the 24th overall pick, followed by junior Kyle Guy in the second round.
Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Mamadi Diakite, who also considered leaving Charlottesville early, decided in the 11th hour that he would return to UVa for a final season of eligibility.
