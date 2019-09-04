ACTIVE ROSTERS

ATLANTA

QB Matt Schaub (UVa)

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UVa)

BALTIMORE

S Chuck Clark (Va. Tech)

BUFFALO

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Va. Tech)

CAROLINA

PK Joey Slye (Va. Tech)

CHICAGO

CB Kyle Fuller (Va. Tech)

CINCINNATI

DE Andrew Brown (UVa)

CLEVELAND

OG Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech)

DETROIT

OG Oday Aboushi (UVa)

TE Logan Thomas (Va. Tech)

GREEN BAY

OT Alex Light (Salem/Richmond)

KANSAS CITY

CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech)

S Juan Thornhill (UVa)

L.A. CHARGERS

CB Brandon Facyson (Va. Tech)

WR Dontrelle Inman (UVa)

LB Chris Peace (UVa)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Va. Tech)

MINNESOTA

S Anthony Harris (UVa)

N.Y. GIANTS

OT Eric Smith (UVa)

N.Y. JETS

LB Tarell Basham (Franklin County/Ohio U.)

PHILADELPHIA

S Rodney McLeod (UVa)

PITTSBURGH

S Terrell Edmunds (Va. Tech)

SAN FRANCISCO

S Antone Exum (Va. Tech)

SEATTLE

OT Duane Brown (Va. Tech)

TENNESSEE

WR Darius Jennings (UVa)

DE Brent Urban (UVa)

WASHINGTON

OT Morgan Moses (UVa)

DT Tim Settle (Va. Tech)

CB Greg Stroman (Va. Tech)

INJURED RESERVE

ATLANTA

QB Kurt Benkert (UVa)

L.A. RAMS

LB Micah Kiser (UVa)

SAN FRANCISCO

CB Tim Harris (UVa)

WASHINGTON

QB Josh Woodrum (Cave Spring/Liberty)

PRACTICE SQUAD

BALTIMORE

OT Marcus Applefield (UVa)

CB Maurice Canady (UVa)

CAROLINA

DB Quin Blanding (UVa)

CINCINNATI

RB Jordan Ellis (UVa)

GREEN BAY

OT Yosh Nijman (Va. Tech)

MIAMI

WR Isaiah Ford (Va. Tech)

NEW ORLEANS

RB Taquan Mizzell (UVa)

PITTSBURGH

RB Trey Edmunds (Va. Tech/Maryland)

WASHINGTON

WR Adonis Alexander (Va. Tech)

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments