ACTIVE ROSTERS
ATLANTA
QB Matt Schaub (UVa)
WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UVa)
BALTIMORE
S Chuck Clark (Va. Tech)
BUFFALO
LB Tremaine Edmunds (Va. Tech)
CAROLINA
PK Joey Slye (Va. Tech)
CHICAGO
CB Kyle Fuller (Va. Tech)
CINCINNATI
DE Andrew Brown (UVa)
CLEVELAND
OG Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech)
DETROIT
OG Oday Aboushi (UVa)
TE Logan Thomas (Va. Tech)
GREEN BAY
OT Alex Light (Salem/Richmond)
KANSAS CITY
CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech)
S Juan Thornhill (UVa)
L.A. CHARGERS
CB Brandon Facyson (Va. Tech)
WR Dontrelle Inman (UVa)
LB Chris Peace (UVa)
QB Tyrod Taylor (Va. Tech)
MINNESOTA
S Anthony Harris (UVa)
N.Y. GIANTS
OT Eric Smith (UVa)
N.Y. JETS
LB Tarell Basham (Franklin County/Ohio U.)
PHILADELPHIA
S Rodney McLeod (UVa)
PITTSBURGH
S Terrell Edmunds (Va. Tech)
SAN FRANCISCO
S Antone Exum (Va. Tech)
SEATTLE
OT Duane Brown (Va. Tech)
TENNESSEE
WR Darius Jennings (UVa)
DE Brent Urban (UVa)
WASHINGTON
OT Morgan Moses (UVa)
DT Tim Settle (Va. Tech)
CB Greg Stroman (Va. Tech)
INJURED RESERVE
ATLANTA
QB Kurt Benkert (UVa)
L.A. RAMS
LB Micah Kiser (UVa)
SAN FRANCISCO
CB Tim Harris (UVa)
WASHINGTON
QB Josh Woodrum (Cave Spring/Liberty)
PRACTICE SQUAD
BALTIMORE
OT Marcus Applefield (UVa)
CB Maurice Canady (UVa)
CAROLINA
DB Quin Blanding (UVa)
CINCINNATI
RB Jordan Ellis (UVa)
GREEN BAY
OT Yosh Nijman (Va. Tech)
MIAMI
WR Isaiah Ford (Va. Tech)
NEW ORLEANS
RB Taquan Mizzell (UVa)
PITTSBURGH
RB Trey Edmunds (Va. Tech/Maryland)
WASHINGTON
WR Adonis Alexander (Va. Tech)
— Mark Berman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.