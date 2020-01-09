Virginia standout Daryl Dike was chosen by Orlando City with the fifth pick in the first round of the Major League Soccer draft Thursday, while UVa teammate Henry Kessler was taken by New England with the following pick.
A third member of UVa's 2019 NCAA tournament runner-up squad, Robin Afamefuna, was chosen by Colorado in the second round. The senior defender was the 37th overall pick.
Dike had 10 goals as a sophomore last fall, earning third-team All-America honors. Kessler was a junior defender last fall, earning first-team All-America honors. They recently turned pro and signed Generation Adidas contracts, making them eligible for the draft as underclassmen.
UVa junior Joe Bell and sophomore Daniel Steedman have also opted to leave UVa and turn pro. Bell, a first-team All-American midfielder from New Zealand, plans to sign with a team in Norway. Steedman, who is from Scotland, has signed with Atlanta's team in the United Soccer League.
