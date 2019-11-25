1. Virginia's secondary isn't as suspect as it would appear:
It's true that the Cavaliers have lost Bryce Hall, Brenton Nelson and Darrius Bratton to season-ending injuries but they've been out for a while.
Listening to the ACC Network this morning, the sense I got was that UVa's secondary had trouble with Liberty's passing game in a 55-27 victory Saturday.
LU quarterback Stephen Calvert was 16-of-40 for 283 yards and two touchdowns, which was slightly under his 294.1-yard average, but after an early TD pass that gave Liberty a 14-10 lead, the Cavaliers had a handle on things.
Guys like corner Heskin "Shawn" Smith have gained experience and safety De'Vante Cross looks more at home at safety, intercepting two passes for 87 yards in return Saturday.
2. UVa's running game Saturday was a revelation Saturday.
Wayne Taulapapa was held out of the game, seemingly because of injury but also because of fatigue, according to coach Bronco Mendenhall, but the Cavaliers got a total of 143 yards and one touchdown apiece from PK Kier (82 yards) and Lamont Atkins (61).
3. Remember the name Aaron Famui
Famui, who played in 12 games and had four starts at defensive tackle last year, had 2 1/2 tackles for losses totaling 14 yards against Liberty, including 1 1/2 sacks. His start Saturday was his third of the season. Famui (6-1, 280) is one of four Hawaiians on the UVa roster.
4. He's back
Bryce Perkins' former teammate at Arizona State, Terrell Chatman, had a 10-yard reception against Liberty that was his first since he had two catches against Notre Dame in September. Chatman did not have a reception in the previous five games and did not play in the last three games before Saturday.
5. How close is Joe Reed to 100 percent?
Reed had four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown Saturday but did not handle kickoffs, his specialty. Speedy freshman Seneca Milledge, a 5-foot-6, 160-pounder, had four returns for 130 yards, including a long of 41, and appears to have a bright future
