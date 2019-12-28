The Roanoke Times' Sports Story of the Decade was an easy choice.
The Virginia men's basketball team winning the NCAA Tournament in April eclipsed all other area sports stories from this decade — not only for what the Cavaliers accomplished but for the journey they took in reaching their goal.
The Cavaliers had become a laughingstock after getting bounced by Maryland-Baltimore County in the first round of the 2018 NCAAs. UVa became the first No. 1 seed to ever fall to a No. 16 seed in the history of the event.
But that was only the start of the story. Kyle Guy, De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark and the rest of coach Tony Bennett's 2018-19 squad captured the program's first NCAA championship.
“If Virginia wins the championship, to go from the despair, the devastation of a loss to a 16 [seed] for the first time in the history of the tournament to winning the championship will be regarded in history as one of the great championships and turnarounds in the history not only of this sport but anything we’ve seen in American sport in a long, long time,” CBS announcer Jim Nantz said on a teleconference before the Final Four.
UVa, again a No. 1 seed this year, had to rally from a halftime deficit to beat No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb 71-56 in the first round.
The Cavaliers polished off Oklahoma 63-51 in the second round and edged Oregon 53-49 in the Sweet 16.
In the Elite Eight, Diakite's shot at the buzzer forced overtime. UVa went on to beat Purdue 80-75.
Guy sank three free throws in the final second to give UVa a 63-62 win over Auburn in the Final Four.
UVa defeated Texas Tech 85-77 in OT in the title game.
“Put your arms around each other,” Bennett recalled telling his players in the locker room after UVa won the title game. “Take a look at every guy in here. Look at each other. Promise me you will remain humble and thankful for this. Don’t let this change you. It doesn’t have to.
“But stay humble and stay thankful. It’s a great story. That’s probably the best way I can end this: It’s a great story.”
