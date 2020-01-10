Men’s basketball
Saturday
Syracuse at No. 18 Virginia
4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ESPN
Records: Syracuse 8-7, 1-3 ACC; Virginia 11-3, 3-1
Last meeting: Virginia won 48-34 at the Carrier Dome on Nov. 6, 2019
Syracuse probable starters: G Elijah Hughes (19.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), G Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg), G Joe Girard III (11.9 ppg, 4.0 apg), F Marek Dolezaj (9.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg), C Bourama Sidibe (5.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (12.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.9 ppg, 5.7 apg), F Kody Stattmann (5.9 ppg), G Casey Morsell (5.0 ppg).
Notes: After losing to Virginia in the first game of the season, Syracuse won four straight games before falling to Oklahoma State, Penn State and Iowa in succession. … The Orange’s biggest road win was at Georgia Tech, 97-63, in early December. … That was also the lone conference victory this season for the Orange and 42nd-year head coach Jim Boeheim. … UVa is seeking to avoid a second straight conference loss after falling to host Boston College on Tuesday night, 60-53. … Remarks by coach Tony Bennett on his radio show Wednesday indicated that the Cavaliers are hoping to have the services of Key, who was helped from the floor with four seconds remaining Tuesday at Boston College. He was favoring his left, non-shooting wrist, on which he had undergone surgery earlier in the season, but did not appear to be in great pain. … Syracuse is looking for its first victory at JPJ since Dec. 5, 2007, when the Orange won 70-68 prior to joining the ACC. Dave Leitao was the UVa coach at the time.
