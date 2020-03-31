After spending 16 seasons with the same National Football League team, Ronde Barber knows something about longevity.
As a Fox Sports analyst for the past seven years, Barber, a former defensive back and five-time Pro Bowl selection, has a unique perspective on the biggest move of the NFL offseason.
His former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have made Barber, 44, feel like a youngster with the addition of 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships in 20 seasons.
"He's the best quarterback of all time, statistically and Super Bowl wise and who knows about the intangible aspects that he'll bring," Barber said earlier this week.
"Tampa has been a pretty decent team for two or three years but the play at quarterback has been a roller coaster. It's been spectacular — Jameis [Winston] has been spectacular — but it was also rock bottom, most of the time in the same game."
Barber goes all the way back to 1995 with Brady, who was a true freshman when host Michigan beat Virginia 18-17 at the Pigskin Classic at Michigan Stadium, aka the Big House.
It's true: Brady was the Wolverines' No. 4 quarterback behind Brian Griese, Scott Dreisbach and Jason Carr and ended up redshirting that season.
The analyst in Barber wasn't surprised by Brady's decision to sign with Tampa Bay, which had made no secret of its interest in a free-agent QB.
"Pretty early on, people got the sense that maybe Tom was going to leave New England," Barber said. "It wasn't necessarily a money thing or a Bill Belichick thing.
"It seemed he was looking for a new challenge or a new opportunity. Once free agency started, it seemed like it was a reality here.
"I think everybody lost their mind for a while, but for an ex-player and fan of the organization, it was important. This was exciting. It hadn't been this exciting in a long time."
Brady's first year in the NFL was 2000, at which point Barber had been in the league for three seasons. There was a 13-year overlap between them.
Also, Barber played in the NFC South and Brady played in the AFC East.
"I got this question just the other day," said Barber, whose interactions with Brady over the years were limited to a few conversations at special functions. "I know I played against him in London."
"… I don't know if I beat him."
He didn't. Barber made two regular-season starts against Brady-led Patriots teams. The first game, at New England in 2005, Brady threw for 258 yards and three TDs in a 28-0 win.
The London game, played in 2009 at Wembley Stadium, Brady was 23 of 32 for 308 yards and three more TDs in a 35-7 win.
"I don't have [Brady's] phone number," Ronde said. "Obviously, I didn't know him when he was a back-up quarterback at Michigan."
Barber's twin brother, Tiki, who had a lengthy NFL career as a New York Giants running back, faced Brady and the Patriots once — in 2003 on the road. Barber rushed for 72 yards and caught eight passes for 48 yards, but also lost a fumble that was converted into a touchdown. New England won 17-6.
After his redshirt year in 1995, Brady played in two games in 1996 and four games in 1997, then became the primary starter for the Wolverines the next two seasons. He was selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2000 draft.
"What you like about Tom, to be honest with you, is he came from the bottom," Barber said. "To be the greatest of all time and not be a first-round draft pick, that's pretty impressive."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.