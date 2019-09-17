Florida State Virginia Football

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall reacts to a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

 Andrew Shurtleff

On game times:

"Now that I've been going into my fourth year, I feel the night games fit really well at UVa. I'm learning enough about the community and the fan base and our student body — and just my sense in that short period of time — is that's the best fit .

"Seems to me that that's when our fans would like to attend the games. The difficult thing for players is to manage the full day on Saturday. Part of building a program is [earning] more of the prime-time slots in television exposure. I also think, fundamentally, it is a natural fit for this institution."

On Virginia having different snappers for punts and placements, Lee Dudley and Enzo Anthony:

"The difference is just distance. We have one snapper that, in all the charting and all the metrics, is with PATs and field goals. And, with the same two competing, the other is the longer distance [to drop back] for punts."

On whether he would play a non-conference game against another ACC team, as North Carolina did last week at Wake Forest:

"There is not enough about those match-ups that then make me say, 'Yeah, I want to do this.' Philosophically, that doesn't seem to fit as well knowing that we have the annual crossover games [against Atlantic Division] teams and Notre Dame mixed in as well."

