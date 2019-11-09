CHARLOTTESVILLE — With 10 games in the rearview mirror, seven of them victories, it would seem the Virginia Cavaliers can not only use a week off, but also a week filled with rest and relaxation.
They could start Monday with a seaweed body wrap to exfoliate the skin and provide a healthy glow from head to toe, the perfect effect for strolling the grounds and looking alert in class.
Day 2, maybe they shift to a mud or clay wrap to detoxify the skin which is, let’s not forget, the body’s largest organ and has a significant effect on health and well-being.
And after that …
“This won’t be a spa week,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said quickly.
No? But coach, it’s been a month since your team had two weeks between games. They’ve won three of five games in that span, including Saturday’s 33-28 victory over Georgia Tech.
Your secondary is more banged up than a 20-year-old suitcase. Your quarterback has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and a total of 854 yards in offense in the past two games.
Isn’t it time for a little pampering? A hot stone massage on your quarterback’s feet, at least.
“No, man,” Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins said in a soft but emphatic tone. “We’re not done yet. We’ve got to keep going. This is not a time to settle.”
The Cavaliers sit atop the Coastal Division standings in the ACC at 5-2. They’re 7-3 overall. They’re assured of their third straight bowl game and their second straight winning season.
They have one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and depth at almost every position.
This bye week is almost perfectly timed. They’ll return to action against Liberty, a nonconference opponent that was not scheduled because the Cavaliers wanted a late-season challenge, on Nov. 23.
Then comes the regular-season finale, a home game against Virginia Tech, which is not only an ACC foe but also the Cavaliers’ most bitter rival.
Mendenhall long ago set beating the Hokies as a benchmark his program must reach.
“This is going to be a rehab week, but we’re not going to get complacent after several wins,” Perkins said. “We’ll use the week for planning and practice.”
Virginia beat North Carolina a week ago and had a near-perfect performance on offense to put away a feisty Georgia Tech team.
Dreams of a spa weekend aside, and that might be more a dream of someone who covers UVa rather than someone who plays for UVa, the Cavaliers do need some time for rest and healing.
They’re down six players in their secondary. Several are out for the season. Going 13 days before playing again might give others enough time to be game-ready.
Mendenhall, however, did not rule out having offensive players help carry the defensive load.
“Every option is on the table,” Mendenhall said. “We possibly could have some two-way players.”
Whatever the case, the Cavaliers will handle it, and that’s a sign of how far the program has come in the past four years.
Georgia Tech attacked the Virginia secondary immediately Saturday. The Yellow Jackets covered 75 yards in four plays, with a touchdown coming on a 59-yard pass before the game was two minutes old.
Gulp.
Virginia responded, something they’ve become adept at this season. There was no panic, which is how it should be with the multi-faceted Perkins at quarterback.
Even when the sixth defensive back of the season, Chris Moore, suffered an injury and left the game halfway through the second quarter, there was no sense of “woe is us” from the Cavaliers.
Heskin Smith, a sophomore who has been injured much of the season, was cleared to play this week and had just one day of practice, entered and Virginia carried on.
“We’re very well-equipped to handle this,” free safety Joey Blount said. “Coach [Nick] Howell does a great job of spreading reps around, saving the ones [starters] and preparing other guys.”
Perkins is not going to become one of those two-way players, but his multiple contributions can’t be overlooked.
One way to lessen pressure on the defense is to keep the offense on the field.
Virginia had 72 plays Saturday. Perkins passed or ran on 56 of them, two more than the entire Yellow Jackets’ offense. Virginia had the ball almost 11 minutes longer than Georgia Tech.
“It always helps when there’s complementary football,” Blount said. “When the offense is doing well, it pushes the defense to do more. And when we make a stop, we give it back to the offense, and [it] puts points on the board.”
The Cavaliers are confident, composed and serious about a strong finish to the season.
Spa treatments will have to wait, and that’s fine with them.
