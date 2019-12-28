Men’s Basketball
Sunday
Navy at No. 16 Virginia
4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ESPN2
Records: Navy 8-2; UVa 9-2
Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Midshipmen 67-42 on Nov. 19, 2013 in Charlottesville.
Navy probable starters: G Cam Davis (14.3 ppg, 3.4 apg), G John Carter Jr. (14.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg), F Greg Summers (9.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg), C Evan Wieck (8.0 ppg), F Luke Loehr (5.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.9, 6.4 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.0 ppg, 5.3 apg), G Kody Stattmann (5.4 ppg), G Casey Morsell (5.0 ppg), C Francisco Caffaro (1.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg).
Notes: Virginia has won the last seven games in the series going back to 1968. However, the Middies own the series 31-14. … Navy won the first 14 games in the series, starting with a 55-6 victory in 2010. … The first 41 games in the series were played at Navy. … Ed DeChellis is in his ninth season as Navy's head coach after stints at East Tennessee State and Penn State, where he was the 2009 Big Ten coach of the year. … His best year at Navy was in 2017-18, when the Middies were 20-12. … Navy has won its last seven games after early losses to George Mason and Lipscomb. … The Middies are attempting nearly 22 3-pointers per game.
— Doug Doughty
