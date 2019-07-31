The most stunning deal done at this year’s trade deadline didn’t come together until the final 20 minutes, and the result is a starting rotation that’s sure to be long remembered.
The Houston Astros acquired ace Zack Greinke on Wednesday, adding another All-Star and Cy Young Award winner to a formidable rotation that already included Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
The AL West leaders sent four minor leaguers to Arizona. The Diamondbacks agreed to pay the Astros $26 million to cover much of the roughly $76 million the pitcher is due.
“We have two pitchers on our team, maybe more, that are Hall of Fame-caliber,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said.
The 35-year-old Greinke pitched five innings earlier in the day at Yankee Stadium, giving up two runs to New York. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA this season.
Greinke is a six-time All-Star and the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner.
The Astros also acquired two other pitchers Wednesday, getting starter Aaron Sanchez and reliever Joe Biagini (plus a minor leaguer) from Toronto for outfielder and ex-Virginia standout Derek Fisher.
The Astros also sent catcher Max Stassi to the Angels for two minor leaguers, and acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Cubs for Tony Kemp.
Nats make 2 deals
WASHINGTON — Washington added relievers at the trade deadline to address its biggest weakness.
The Nationals got Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays and Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from the Seattle Mariners.
Washington sent minor league right-hander Kyle Johnston to Toronto for Hudson, who can become a free agent at the end of the season. The Nationals dealt three pitching prospects to Seattle for Elias and Strickland.
Braves boost bullpen
The Giants traded former closer Mark Melancon to the NL East-leading Braves for right-handed reliever Daniel Winkler and a minor league pitcher.
The Braves also got All-Star reliever Shane Greene from Detroit on Wednesday for two minor leaguers.
Greene is 0-2 with a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves this year.
On Tuesday night, the Braves acquired hard-throwing reliever Chris Martin from the Rangers for former first-round draft pick Kolby Allard.
Giants send Pomeranz and Black to Brewers
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Giants did not trade star left-hander Madison Bumgarner on Wednesday, opting instead to make other deals.
Milwaukee acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and righty Ray Black from San Francisco for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon.
The Giants also sent minor league lefty Jacob Lopez to the Rays for outfielder and ex-UVa standout Joseph McCarthy.
The Giants also dealt reliever Sam Dyson to Minnesota.
San Francisco obtained second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds for a player to be named.
Rays acquire Aguilar
The Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesus Aguilar to the Rays for reliever Jake Faria.
Arizona obtains Leake
PHOENIX — Arizona acquired right-hander Mike Leake from Seattle for a minor league infielder, giving the Diamondbacks a veteran presence to replace Zack Greinke in the rotation.
Arizona also sent catcher John Ryan Murphy to Atlanta for cash.
Phillies get Dickerson
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pirates for a player to be named and $250,000 in international signing money.
Cubs add Castellanos
DETROIT — The last-place Tigers sent Nicholas Castellanos to the contending Chicago Cubs for two minor league pitchers in a deal that gives the Cubs a powerful bat against left-handed pitching.
A’s land Roark
The playoff-contending Athletics have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Reds for outfield prospect Jameson Hannah.
Indians trade Bauer in three-team deal
CLEVELAND — The Indians added some power for their playoff push.
Cleveland traded temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a three-team deal that landed the Indians two big bats to fill their power void — Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes.
The Indians dealt Bauer to the Reds for Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired the hard-hitting Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.
The three teams agreed to the seven-player swap Tuesday, but medical reports didn’t get approval until just hours before the trade deadline.
Dodgers get Gyorko
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers acquired infielder Jedd Gyorko and international signing bonus allocation from St. Louis for pitchers Tony Cingrani and Jeffrey Abreu.
In another deal, the Dodgers acquired pitcher Adam Kolarek from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league outfielder Niko Hulsizer.
Marlins trade Gallen
MIAMI — The Marlins traded a promising rookie pitcher for a prospect they hailed as their shortstop of the future.
Miami sent right-hander Zac Gallen to Arizona for minor league shortstop Jazz Chisholm.
In another deal, the Marlins traded right-handers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Ryne Stanek and minor league outfielder Jesus Sanchez.
Suspensions expected after Reds-Bucs brawl
CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball reviewed video Wednesday of Tuesday night’s fight between the Pirates and Reds, with Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle expecting suspensions on both sides.
Reds manager David Bell faces a significant suspension for running onto the field and going after Hurdle during the ninth inning of Pittsburgh’s win Tuesday. Bell already had been ejected from the game.
There were numerous confrontations during the game, which turned into a fight in the ninth when Reds reliever Amir Garrett charged the Pittsburgh dugout.
Four from each team were ejected, including about-to-be-traded Yasiel Puig.
Voit sidelined
NEW YORK — The Yankees placed slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia that may require surgery.