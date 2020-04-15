Last season ended prematurely for Bryce Hall, but he is still the University of Virginia's safest bet to be chosen in the NFL Draft next week.
The UVa cornerback suffered a season-ending leg injury last October. The 2018 second-team All-American underwent surgery for a broken fibula, torn deltoid ligaments and a dislocated ankle.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. expects Hall to be taken either on April 24, when the second and third rounds will be held, or early on April 25, when the final four rounds will take place.
"Two years ago, you saw a guy that certainly looked like he could be an early-round pick," Kiper said Wednesday on a teleconference. "He has some physicality to his game. He's over 6-1; he can match up against the bigger receivers. He showed he can cover when he was healthy two years ago. He showed he could do everything. To me, he was a second-round pick prior to that [injury]; some thought first [round].
"If you can get him in the third or fourth round, I think Bryce Hall would make a lot of sense."
The first round will be held at 8 p.m. on April 23 on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC, with the second and third rounds airing at 7 p.m. on April 24. The final four rounds will air at noon on April 25.
Kiper said he expects Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden to be taken in Rounds 3-5.
He expects Virginia Tech-turned-Miami defensive end Trevon Hill to be drafted on Day 3. Like Gandy-Golden, Hill played in the Senior Bowl and participated in the NFL Combine.
"Hill's an intriguing guy because you expected better pass rush than you got [from him at Miami], from what we saw at Virginia Tech. He showed flashes of that," Kiper said. "Because pass rushers are at a premium, you certainly look at him early- to mid-Day 3."
In his latest mock draft this week, Kiper has LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going to Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick. He has Washington taking Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second pick.
Kiper has Miami taking Oregon QB Justin Herbert with the fifth pick, and the Los Angeles Chargers opting for Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with the sixth pick.
"With Tua, some think he could drop a little bit. I think the Chargers will be a great fit," Kiper said.
Kiper has Pittsburgh selecting Alabama-turned-Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the second round. He said New England is another possibility.
"[The success of] Lamar Jackson and Taysom Hill have both helped him," Kiper said. "It's a copycat league. I still question the ability to see the field."
The draft was to have been held in Las Vegas but will now be conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of putting on competing telecasts, ESPN and NFL Network decided to team up this year because of the challenges of televising a draft with so many remote elements.
"The lift here operationally from a production standpoint is extraordinary … in terms of doing so many things that we haven't done before," NFL Network senior vice president of programming and production Mark Quenzel said. "And to sit here and say, 'Well, we can have two distinct broadcasts, we're going to do all of that twice,’ just didn't make any sense."
About 180 video feeds of commentators, draft prospects, NFL coaches and general managers and others will be transmitted to the ESPN control room.
"This is the most complicated event that I personally have been involved in," ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said, "[because of] the coordination that it's taking and the magnitude of the event … and the amount of feeds that are coming in, the technology that we're trying to use, preparing for this where we haven't been face-to-face with our employees to have any kind of meetings, … and now we're adding the joint broadcast, which is 100% the right thing to do, but that adds another layer of complications.
"The teams and getting the picks in, that's going to work and that's going to be fine. … [But] we have to try to get different shots of the players and hear from players and teams. … That's kind of what keeps me up a little."
Cameras that can be self-installed have been sent to the homes of 58 draft prospects and to the homes all the NFL head coaches and GMs.
Trey Wingo will host the joint telecast from the ESPN studio in Connecticut. Suzy Kolber, who will interview the draft picks, will also be at the studio.
All others will be appearing remotely from their homes, including Kiper, Louis Riddick and others from ESPN. Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin and others from NFL Network will also appear remotely.
The behind-the-scenes setup will also be different.
The ESPN control room on draft night would usually have 15-20 people. This time, there will be two control rooms, each with only seven people. Everyone will wear masks and will be more than 6 feet apart from each other.
Because of the pandemic, the telecast will also have fund-raising elements and a salute to first responders and others.
"It is about drafting players, but even more clearly it's about setting the tone," Quenzel said. "We understand that there's something else larger than us going on."
As was the case last year, ABC will do its own telecast on the first two nights. Rece Davis, Maria Taylor and Jesse Palmer will host from the ESPN studios, with Kirk Herbstreit, Todd McShay and others appearing remotely.
The ABC telecasts will be heavy on player features and will include interviews with prospects and their families.
"On ABC, we believe we differentiated by really focusing on the player journeys," Markman said. "We had some amazing results last year … in the amount of women that were watching and more casual fans."
On Saturday, ABC will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network telecast.
