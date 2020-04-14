It has been 10 years since a University of Virginia player was chosen in the WNBA draft.
That drought should end this week.
ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo expects UVa star Jocelyn Willoughby will be chosen in this year's draft, which will air at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
"Jocelyn will get drafted. The question is just going to be where," Lobo said Monday on a teleconference. "A lot of people I have spoken to have talked about Jocelyn, … not necessarily in the first round but maybe earlier in the second round, mid-second round."
There will be three rounds of the draft, with 12 picks in each round.
ESPN's mock draft last week predicted Willoughby will go to Phoenix in the second round as the No. 18 overall pick.
Willoughby averaged a league-high 19.2 points as a senior this year, earning All-ACC first team honors. She became only the second Cavalier to ever lead the ACC in scoring. The 6-foot forward also ranked 10th in the ACC in rebounding (7.5 rpg).
"Her game translates [to the WNBA]. Her body translates," Lobo said "She can score at a high clip and [with] high efficiency from the 3-point line. She can take it to the basket. She's got a good frame. She's a good finisher. She gets to the free-throw line.
"A lot of potential. And that's … in a lot of ways what the draft is. It's not only what you're going to be right away but with seasoning, playing overseas, more time with your WNBA team, what can you become? Do you have those tools? And she's a player that has those tools."
UVa's most recent draft pick was Monica Wright, who was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in 2010.
Second- and third-round picks are hardly locks to make the WNBA right out of college. Each of the 12 teams can have a maximum of only 12 players on its regular-season roster.
"It's the hardest professional league to make in terms of the percentage of people that play," Lobo said. "There's 144 jobs when every team is carrying a full roster. And at the beginning of this season, not every team most likely will be carrying a full roster of 12 [because of the salary cap].
"That being said, there are certain teams that if you are in the draft this year, you hope draft you. You hope you're drafted by the New York Liberty because they have a lot more positions on their roster to make a team. There are fewer roster spots [available] at a place like Washington or Seattle."
ESPN's mock draft has Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu going to New York with the No. 1 overall pick.
"She's a perfect fit for New York. … Not only her game, which is next-level, but her personality, her drive, her will to win," Lobo said.
"The No. 1 thing people talk about is her competitiveness and her competitive fire. Whether it's a player like Diana Taurasi or Sue Bird, that's the thing that can separate the great ones. And she has proven that she has that."
Last year, ESPN2 aired the first round of the draft, with ESPNU taking over for the second and third rounds.
But ESPN is hungry for live programming during the coronavirus pandemic, so the flagship ESPN channel will carry all three rounds of the two-hour draft this year.
"It's huge that we're on ESPN, and it's huge that we're on ESPN for two hours, not changing networks," ESPN reporter Holly Rowe said.
The draft was originally going to be held in New York, but the plan changed because of the pandemic.
Lobo, Bird and Ryan Ruocco will be at the ESPN studio in Connecticut, with Rowe contributing remotely. First-round picks will be interviewed remotely. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks from a remote location.
Tech, UVa to be in
ACC Network spotlight
On Monday, the ACC Network began a 15-day stretch in which it is devoting one entire day to each ACC school.
UVa's 24-hour turn will come on April 25. The programming kicks off at midnight with an "Upon Further Review" retrospective of the 1995 football win over Florida State, followed by the January men's basketball win over FSU; a 2007 men's basketball win over Duke; a 1998 football win over Virginia Tech; a February women's basketball win over the Hokies; a 2019 ACC women's soccer semifinal win over FSU; the 2014 NCAA men's soccer championship win over UCLA; the documentary on UVa's NCAA baseball crown; the telecast of the 2015 College World Series-clinching win over Vanderbilt; the 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship win over Yale; the 2018 ACC men's basketball championship win over North Carolina; the documentary on UVa's NCAA men's basketball title; and the 2019 football win over the Hokies.
Virginia Tech's turn will be on April 26. The marathon begins at midnight with the 2014 football win over Ohio State, followed by a 2010 men's basketball win over Wake Forest; the January men's basketball win over UNC; a February softball win over South Carolina; the 2018 football win over UVa; the January women's basketball win over UVa; the women's track and field team claiming the ACC indoor title last month; the men's basketball win over Michigan State last November; the "ACC Traditions" episode about Tech; the 2003 football win over Miami; the 2019 men's basketball win over Duke; and the 2007 ACC football championship win over Boston College.
Pay cuts sought by ESPN
ESPN has asked about 100 of its most highly paid on-air people to each take a voluntary 15% pay cut because of the pandemic, the Sports Business Journal reported Monday.
ESPN hopes the pay cuts prevent furloughs of lower-paid employees.
ESPN executives were hit with pay cuts earlier this month.
UVa to relive Boise game
Virginia will stream an 80-minute version of its 2017 football win over Boise State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with live commentary from Kurt Benkert, Micah Kiser, Quin Blanding and Andre Levrone.
Fans can stream the game on either Twitter (@VirginiaSports) or Facebook (Virginia Cavaliers). Fans will have to open another browser window or the Instagram app to UVa's Instagram account (VirginiaSports) to hear the commentary.
