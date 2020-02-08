LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kyle Guy-esque.
That’s what Virginia post player Jay Huff called the performance of teammate Tomas Woldetensae on Saturday. That’s one heck of a compliment, but anyone who was here knows it’s not too much of a stretch.
And the more we see more of it, the more UVa has a legitimate chance to fight its way into the NCAA Tournament over the next month.
The Cavaliers fell to No. 5 Louisville 80-73 here at the KFC Yum Center, and they weren’t too happy about it. They rallied from a 16-point deficit to lead the game briefly late, and after having won nine straight times against this program, they had a great shot to steal another one.
Louisville did enough on defense, on the offensive glass and from the free throw line in the final minutes to escape, but not before Woldetensae dazzled this crowd of close to 20,000.
“Somebody might want to get a hand in that guy’s face!” a Louisville pep band member barked after one of Woldetensae’s seven 3-pointers, which helped the Italian juco transfer ring up a career-high 27 points.
Even when the Cardinals did get out on Woldetensae, his quick trigger and confident stroke hushed the building again and again.
“You can see he’s getting more and more comfortable,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “He’s got a very good feel. He’s aggressive at hunting his shot. Our guys did a good job of finding him, and we screened well.”
Said Louisville coach Chris Mack: “That’s one of the best shooting performances I’ve seen.”
Woldetensae was quick to credit his teammates for their assistance at getting him open. He also was quick to flog himself for some defensive lapses early in the game. Like his coach, Woldetensae has a big-picture mindset and an appreciation for the importance of being good on the “business” end of the floor.
“Personally, I’m not happy with the way I came out at the beginning of the game,” said Woldetensae, who got an earful from the coaching staff after allowing Louisville to shoot a couple of open 3-pointers in the first half. “I let down my guard too often on defense. I believe that’s what got us.”
Maybe. But what he showed after that was immensely encouraging to this team moving forward.
Comparisons between last year’s national championship team and this year’s Cavaliers aren’t fair. UVa lost so much talent. There was no way to expect this edition to be as good. Still, the drop-off in 3-point accuracy was especially glaring. Too glaring.
For most of the season, the Cavaliers haven’t been a middle-of-the-pack perimeter-shooting team. They’ve been one of the nation’s worst. And it’s going to take somebody like Woldetensae rising up to get them out of there.
Woldetensae went 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. Combined with an outstanding performance from point guard Kihei Clark (23 points, 4 for 6 on 3s), the Cavaliers finished 11 of 22 (50%) from long distance, obliterating their previous season best of 42.1% set against Navy in late December.
“It spaces the floor a lot,” Huff said. “That’s one less man that’s going to help, because his man can’t really help. It’s big for us knowing he can knock down those shots. That was a very Kyle Guy-esque performance. It’s good for him to get that confidence, because we know he can do it.”
Woldetensae arrived in Charlottesville from Indian Hill Community College this season with a reputation as a sharp-shooter. That rep quickly got tarnished. Over his first seven games, he went 3 for 21 (14.9%) on 3-pointers.
So he got in the gym and worked on it — “I knew I was a good shooter; I had just forgotten about extra shooting,” he said — and started to pull his percentage up. After Saturday’s performance, he’s shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc in conference play.
That’s Kyle Guy-esque. Even the demeanor — waving his arms in celebration as he ran back down the court after a big 3 — evoked memories of the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
“I’m starting to learn to just be myself out there,” Woldetensae said. “At first, I was more quiet, but now I’m just having fun. We love basketball, so we might as well express our emotions.”
Louisville, which has won 10 straight, is the class of the ACC. The Cardinals have size, quickness and experience. They can score from inside or out depending on what is required, as they showed again Saturday. They have a great chance to cut down the nets in Atlanta come April.
But the defending national champions stood right there with the Cardinals in their building. And they might be finding the offensive X-factor they need to get themselves back in the bracket.
