MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — And back toward the pack they go.
The Virginia Cavaliers have trust issues with their big boys up front, and they are warranted. These issues also cost them a chance to widen their lead in the ACC’s Coastal Division, as the 20th-ranked Cavaliers got held out of the end zone all night in a 17-9 loss to Miami on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Virginia has a defense that can limit anybody, as it showed again in this one. The Cavaliers outgained Miami 318 yards to 265 and won the time-of-possession battle by more than eight minutes.
But as coach Bronco Mendenhall warned earlier in the week, UVa’s O-line is “the position group right now that’s controlling the speed in which we can progress. Because of its effect, direct effect on the run game and the pass game, there’s really no offensive play where that can be a workaround. It has to go through the offensive line.”
And that’s harrowing for quarterback Bryce Perkins, who’s beginning to look pretty spooked back there.
The aftershocks of Notre Dame’s eight-sack performance against UVa two weeks ago could be felt in the Cavaliers’ timid play-calling in the first half Friday night. They didn’t believe in their offensive line, and they didn’t call for downfield passing plays that would require time to develop.
The result was a lot of completions — nine in a row for Perkins to start the game — but not much damage. Those nine completions — flares in the flat, quick slants — netted just 60 yards and no points.
The Cavaliers opened things up a bit in the second half out of necessity, but Perkins frequently found himself with defenders in his face when he tried to throw the ball deeper than 10 yards. His ability to escape is special, but it has its limits.
It’s a testament to Perkins’ talent — and that of Virginia’s receiving corps led by Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois — that the Cavaliers finished with 244 aerial yards in a game where protection was so tenuous. Miami coach Manny Diaz praised UVa’s difficult throws and catches, noting that many times the coverage couldn’t have been any better.
Still, Miami sacked Perkins five times, giving Virginia opponents 20 this season and 13 in a two-game span.
Virginia’s defense, as usual, kept the team in it. After surrendering a touchdown on Miami’s opening drive, the Cavaliers allowed just 13 yards on four Miami possessions the remainder of the half. Linebacker Noah Taylor led the stonewalling with 2.5 tackles for loss (including a sack) before intermission.
The loss of preseason All-American cornerback Bryce Hall made an obvious impact on UVa in the second half, and it could have both practical and psychological effects on the Cavaliers going forward.
Hall, injured while blocking on a punt return late in the second quarter, was carted off while wearing an air cast on his left leg. He later returned to the field on crutches.
Not only is Hall an elite player — CBSSports.com has him rated as the No. 22 overall prospect in its latest 2020 NFL mock draft — but he’s also been a symbol of the program buy-in in Charlottesville. His decision to return for his senior year underscored the sense of unfinished business among the veterans on this team, and his absence will be felt significantly.
But if UVa can’t find a way to block better, the performance of the defense will be in vain.
“There is no comfort zone for our offensive line,” Mendenhall said this week. “There’s continual expectation, asking and directing and prompting and driving, and they want to get better, they need to get better, and they’re working hard to get better. That’s just a matter of factually where we are.”
Where the Cavaliers are now is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Still better than average. Still tied for the lead in the Coastal.
But still with one glaring deficiency and now much closer to the pack than they wanted to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.