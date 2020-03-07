CHARLOTTESVILLE — Oh, we have to start with the post-up move.
Sure, Kihei Clark hit another huge shot at the end of the game that had everything to do with No. 22 Virginia’s 57-54 victory over No. 10 Louisville on Saturday. But that stuff’s old news. We just saw something similar from him less than two weeks ago in Blacksburg.
What we hadn’t seen — and might never see again — was the post-up move.
There was Clark, all 5-foot-9 of him, backing down 6-foot Louisville guard Ryan McMahon on the block. We know this guy can slash and pass and shoot, but since when did Clark think he was Tim Duncan?
“I guess it’s in my repertoire now,” Clark said with a smile.
Duncan would have been proud of Clark’s one-on-one showdown. After a few dribbles, Clark stepped back to create space for himself and swished a right-handed jumper with the perfect touch, giving him two of his team-high 18 points.
“Yeah, I work hard on his post-up,” UVa coach Tony Bennett joked, adding that perhaps Clark should put out an instructional video on post play. “That made me smile. I just looked at the bench and I’m like: ‘Wow.’ That was impressive, and getting every basket was valuable.”
Of course, none was more precious than the 3-pointer that Clark stroked with 28 seconds remaining. That clutch bucket turned a one-point Virginia lead into a two-possession game and essentially iced the Cavaliers’ eighth consecutive victory.
The way Clark has been playing, it’s easy to forget how much scrutiny was getting even as recently as this point last year. The then-freshman was an offensive liability in a lot of games. He rarely scored or even tried to, understandably deferring to the twine-tickling triumvirate of Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter.
With those guys gone, Clark’s to-do list is vastly different. He’s accepted the responsibility and excelled with it.
“Last year, guys kind of … backed up off me,” Clark said of opposing defenses. “I try to stay aggressive. I know my role has progressed this year, and scoring a little more is part of my job.”
But he still does all the other stuff, too. At halftime Saturday, Clark was the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and assist man.
He’s become too valuable to take off the floor. Clark entered this matchup second in the ACC in minutes at 37.1 per game, then booked another 38 against Louisville.
“He’s the heart of the team, but people don’t want to realize that,” UVa senior Mamadi Diakite said. “Sometimes I go online and see some comments. It’s whatever. …We know how valuable the kid is to us.”
UVa players were saying similar things about Clark this time last season. The difference now is that the numbers back them up.
Think about how difficult it is to amass big offensive counting stats in UVa’s system, which produces so few possessions. Yet there’s Clark, third in the ACC in average assists. He’s also ninth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio.
And he’s only a sophomore. The idea that his game could keep getting better is a tantalizing one for the Cavaliers.
“He’s a gamer,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “I have seen it since he was in AAU when he was in California. He’s a floor general…He’s got some moxie, that’s for sure.”
And post moves, Coach. Don’t forget that.
He’s apparently got those now, too.
