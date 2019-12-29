It’s a throwaway question, really: “What would a win in this game mean to you?”
Reporters or moderators typically use it as a default way to jump-start the interview, to get the coach talking, to frame all the meatier questions that will follow. It’s like that “topic sentence” your middle school teachers made you write in the first paragraph of your essays.
On Sunday morning in South Florida, during the final pre-Orange Bowl news conference, the order was inverted. This was actually the last question asked to Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
He was ready for it.
“The University of Virginia,” Mendenhall said, “has one 10-win season in 130 years of football.”
Mic drop.
That pretty much says it all, doesn’t it? Record-wise, the Cavaliers have a chance to do something that’s been done just once before — in 1989 under George Welsh — in more than a century of putting on pads and galloping into autumn.
They’ll need more than Bryce Perkins to do it.
As much as Monday’s Orange Bowl serves as one last opportunity to appreciate their program-altering quarterback, the Cavaliers can’t upset Florida as a 14.5-point underdog with reliance upon him alone. It didn’t work against Clemson in the ACC championship game, and it won’t work here against a Gators team loaded with talented receivers itching to exploit UVa’s ailing secondary.
They’ll need pressure. They’ll need blitzing. They’ll need to cause turnovers. They’ll need ball control. They’ll need to be aggressive in a manner that borders on recklessness. That means no punting on fourth and manageable from the opposing side of the 50-yard line, like they did once against Clemson.
That game’s over now, of course. But the Cavaliers wouldn’t try to forget the 62-17 loss even if they could.
“I don't intend to put it behind us until we rectify any of the deficiencies that were exposed,” Mendenhall said Sunday. “I intend to use it to leverage the program and moving forward every minute, every second, until we become better.”
Perkins’ greatness has accelerated everything in Charlottesville. Ever since that dazzling performance in the 2018 UVa spring game, when he was named the team’s starting quarterback and Mendenhall declared “I don’t think anyone on our team can catch him,” Perkins has applied makeup to the blemishes the coach knew his program had.
That’s a luxury UVa won’t enjoy next year. But it’s bought Mendenhall some time to build his roster and arrive at a place where signature victories can be earned. They got one against Virginia Tech. They whiffed badly against the Tigers.
And now along come the Gators.
“The steps have been made methodically to get to this stage,” Mendenhall said. “We're learning, we're growing, we're developing, but we're also comparing and contrasting and learning with each of those games what parts of our program still need attention, not only to be able to arrive and play in those games but to win in them consistently.”
Florida’s only two losses this season came to two of the best teams in the country: LSU and Georgia. LSU averaged a staggering 10.6 yards per play against the Gators in a 42-28 victory in Baton Rouge. Georgia completely shut down Florida’s run game, allowing just 21 rushing yards in a 24-17 win in Jacksonville.
Mendenhall knows he doesn’t have the personnel of either of those two SEC giants. The hope for UVa comes more from Florida’s close victories over more middling programs: a 24-20 win over Miami in August and a 29-21 triumph at Kentucky on Sept. 14.
The Hurricanes won the turnover battle against Florida 2-0. The Wildcats held the ball for nearly 35 minutes to keep their matchup close.
Both would be welcome outcomes for UVa.
“I think organizations are perfectly designed for the results they get,” Mendenhall said. “We're good enough right now and deep enough to win the Coastal. We're deep enough to lose to Clemson. And then the next step is how we fare in the Orange Bowl.”
What would it mean? Let’s just say it would mean a lot.
