CHARLOTTE — Yes, Clemson is great. Clemson is magnificent. Clemson might be the best team in the nation, and the Tigers will get the chance to prove it as a deserving participant in the College Football Playoff.
But the ACC has a problem. A big one.
With one exception — a game at North Carolina in September — the rest of the league provided zero resistance to Clemson all year.
This was not a conference championship game we saw here on Saturday night. It was a confirmation and a coronation, another name-the-score kind of night for a team that’s been doing the same thing for weeks.
Clemson’s 62-17 romp over Virginia, while full of explosive plays and future NFL talent, was lousy to watch in person and presumably just as lousy to watch on television. It was decided before halftime. College football fans on their couches had an easy ripcord they could pull, floating them straight to the Big Ten title game that kicked off at 8 p.m.
You know, a conference that has a monster team in it and some actual depth.
The ACC men’s basketball tournament is an annual celebration of the totality of ACC men’s basketball. This football game should perform a similar function. But in 2019, ACC football has exactly one thing to celebrate: Clemson.
Look around the rest of the league. UVa, at No. 22, was the only other team in the conference that entered the weekend ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. Virginia Tech was two spots outside the top 25, while Wake Forest was four notches behind the Hokies.
The second-place team in Clemson’s division, Louisville, finished the season 7-5 with a minus-14 points differential. Former conference giant Florida State is going to announce its new coach on Sunday, having dumped its old one in less than two years. Miami, at 6-6, was an also-ran in the Coastal and looks very far from “back.”
Add it all up, and the Tigers didn’t face a ranked team all season until they met UVa on Saturday night. That’s not their fault, but it’s bad for the conference. And if coach Dabo Swinney’s comments last week about his team’s lack of national respect are any indication, it frustrates the Tigers a little bit, too.
With the Tigers off to the playoff, the Orange Bowl now has the unenviable task of picking through the remains of the league. If the Cavaliers stay in the CFP top 25, the Orange Bowl is obligated to take them. As the conference’s only nine-win team other than Clemson — and a team that beat the next-best candidate, Virginia Tech, last week — UVa is probably the most deserving to head to Miami anyway.
That won’t make it any easier for Orange Bowl officials to sell a game when one of their participants just got poleaxed by 45 points.
Which brings us back to the title game. The crowd split felt like 90/10 in favor of the Tigers. And who could blame Virginia fans if they didn’t want to spend money to see this mismatch?
Clemson set ACC title game records for points and total yards. The Tigers averaged 7.5 yards per play — and that was with their backup quarterback playing the entire fourth quarter. Most of their fans didn’t even bother sticking around for the trophy celebration, so preordained was the result.
Compare that to the Pac 12, where Utah got upset by Oregon in the title game. Or the Big 12, where Oklahoma needed overtime to escape Baylor. The SEC has a team as good as Clemson (or better) in LSU, but that league also has four other teams ranked in the top 12 in the CFP rankings.
The ACC? Well, they threw a big ol’ orange party in Charlotte again. And the rest of the league should take no pride in that.
