BLACKSBURG — They have more options now, these Cavaliers. More belief in each other. More faith that the game is going to end the way they want it to.
Another one did on Wednesday night.
Kihei Clark splashed the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to silence Cassell Coliseum and earn Virginia its latest narrow victory, a 56-53 nipping of Virginia Tech.
“We’re giving a lot of people a heart attack,” Virginia guard Braxton Key said. “We’re learning.”
UVa coach Tony Bennett kept saying it back in January: Guys, we’re not that far off. And they weren’t. They lost by seven points at Boston College, fell in overtime to Syracuse, dropped a four-point decision at Florida State and were edged by two points at home by N.C. State.
Those were four losses in a five-game span — a foreign concept in Charlottesville, to be sure. But they weren’t far off.
And now the Cavaliers have reversed all those results. They’ve won five in a row, and four of those have come by a combined nine points.
Does it feel different now when they’re tied or trailing by a point or two late in games?
“Absolutely,” Key said. “We’re trusting each other more. You see the guys that are getting the shots in late-game situations shoot them with way more confidence than they did in the beginning of the season.
“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t sure who was going to take the shot.”
Now a host of players are willing to do it. Key hit a big free throw over the weekend to help UVa escape a late Pittsburgh surge. Tomas Woldetensae, who led UVa’s rally in an overtime win over Wake Forest, rose up for the winning 3-pointer with one second left to stun North Carolina. Against Notre Dame, Mamadi Diakite nailed three free throws in overtime to lead UVa to a one-point win.
And now along comes Clark, who’s been running the point spectacularly in the past month. With this crowd on its feet and all the momentum seemingly on Tech’s side, he calmly pulled up from beyond the arc and drilled it.
That was the fourth made field goal for UVa in its final five attempts of the game.
“Our guys didn’t panic,” Bennett said. “They had a steadiness about them.”
They would have had full license to be nervous, though. The Hokies shook off a brutal first half to make 8 of 14 of their 3-point attempts after intermission and erase a 15-point UVa bulge. Tech took the lead twice in the final five minutes, but the Cavaliers had the response.
The biggest shot not authored by Clark came courtesy of freshman Casey Morsell, whose open 3-pointer from the left corner yanked Tech’s final lead away with 1:56 remaining.
The fact that he’s willing to take that shot is big.
The fact that he could make it? Even bigger.
“We’re a young team, but we’re starting to grow up,” Key said. “We’re learning how to win. It’s important once you get to March Madness and the ACC Tournament; there’s really no blowout games.”
That’s a safe assumption, especially for this UVa team. The Cavaliers are going to be involved in a lot more tight ones before this season is over.
They weren’t that far off before, and they aren’t that far ahead now. But boy, does the vibe feel different.
